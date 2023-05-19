Ian Williams Weighs in on 49ers Free Agency and Draft Moves 

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast and lead players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Former nose tackle Ian Willaims joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share his story of coming up in the league and discuss San Francisco's big offseason moves.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast episode:
- 0:26 - Intro to the 49ers Foundation Golden Getaway
- 0:53 - Get to know Williams and his tenure with the 49ers
- 1:04 - Learning about Williams' golf experience and years attending Golden Getaway
- 2:05 - Williams comments on the importance of athletes giving back to bay area youth
- 3:19 - Williams explaining his story of going undrafted and joining the 49ers
- 5:58 - Williams breaks down the talent of San Francisco's defensive line
- 7:33 - Williams shares his outlook on the 49ers free agency signing of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave
- 8:38 - Hear Williams' prediction for the 49ers during the 2023 campaign
- 9:25 - Learn why a slow start at the beginning of the year can be expected across the league
- 10:19 - Williams shares what position he wouldn't have minded playing outside of nose tackle
- 10:42 - Williams details how he landed on the defensive line when he started playing football
