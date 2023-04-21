Sam Darnold, Clelin Ferrell Share Their Ties to the San Francisco 49ers

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast and lead players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their decisions to sign on with San Francisco in free agency and discuss their expectations for the upcoming 2023 season.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast episode:
- 0:22 - Free agency recap on Sam Darnold and Clelin Ferrell
- 1:07 - Darnold breaks down his decision to head to The Bay
- 2:01 - Darnold shares his first impression of teammates and 49ers HQ
- 3:01 - Darnold details his relationship with running back Christian McCaffrey
- 4:01 - Learn more about defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' coaching style
- 4:52 - Darnold shares his knowledge of Bay Area culture
- 6:31 - Ferrell talks emotions of touring new facility and meeting his new teammates
- 7:10 - Ferrell shares memories from the former Bay Area rivalry between the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers
- 7:50 - Ferrell gives his perspective on the 49ers vs. Raiders New Year's Day Game
- 8:30 - Ferrell goes in-depth on his excitement to play with former college teammate Ray-Ray McCloud III and AP DPOY Nick Bosa
- 10:53 - Ferrell gives insight into his unique sack celebration
- 12:19 - Ferrell's shoutout to the Faithful
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers "You've Got Mail" episodes.