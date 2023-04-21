Sam Darnold, Clelin Ferrell Share Their Ties to the San Francisco 49ers

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast and lead players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their decisions to sign on with San Francisco in free agency and discuss their expectations for the upcoming 2023 season.