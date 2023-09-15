Drake Jackson Talks 49ers-Rams Matchup and Year 2 Development

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive lineman Drake Jackson joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast to share more about his start to the 2023 season with San Francisco and discussed his off-the-field interests.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast episode:
- 0:39 - Jackson details some of the layers of the 49ers and Rams NFC West rivalry
- 1:06 - Scouting report on the Rams running back corps
- 2:00 - Detailing the elite passing ability of Rams QB Matthew Stafford
- 2:36 - Jackson shares offseason improvements
- 4:06 - Discussing the importance of building momentum early by capturing two road wins
- 5:30 - Highlighting QB Brock Purdy's quarterback skills
- 7:58 - Jackson recounts his favorite memories from the 49ers-Rams Week 8 game last season
- 9:14 - Jackson answers fan-submitted questions