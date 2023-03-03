NFC West Roundup: Cardinals Offseason Hires, QB Injury Updates and Draft Strategy

Mar 03, 2023 at 03:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players, alumni and NFL media to talk all things San Francisco 49ers and answer fan-submitted questions. Arizona Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to discuss offseason moves, 2023 NFL Scouting Combine news and NFC West updates.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

Here are four things we learned about the Cardinals offseason moves:

The Cardinals recently hired general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Sureck: "The staff is really close to being finalized which is exciting. Gannon was coaching in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and then was hired hours after, so things have been moving rather quickly... It feels really energized having this new regime being in the office and the moves that they're making."

Quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to be ready to play at the start of the 2023 regular season.

Sureck: "He did have successful surgery, so he's working through that rehab now. He's been at the facility in Arizona, working hard, and that's something that Ossenfort and Gannon both touched on separately weeks ago at their first press conferences... There is not a set timetable for Kyler Murray to return. He's still attacking his rehab. However, they both talked about how happy they are with where he is at the moment."

The Cardinals have some foundational needs to address with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sureck: "The Cardinals have the third-overall pick which is obviously not a position teams want to be in, but that does present a lot of opportunities. That's what Monti Ossenfort has talked about. They're going to look at all of those opportunities, whether that is making a pick third overall or having the phone lines open."

Sureck expects the NFC West to be competitive in 2023.

Sureck: "Talking about this a year ago, the Los Angeles Rams were coming off a Super Bowl and then to see the year that the Rams had, I don't know at this point. Then there's the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith and what's going to happen there... It seems like it doesn't matter how hurt or whatever the 49ers are going through, you guys are always competitive. You guys absolutely are at the top of my list when you're talking about the NFC West. I am confident though, that the Cardinals are able to be competitive... There's still questions that have to be answered, but I do think that the Cardinals have enough of the core pieces, to where if we are able to fill in those gaps, if we are able to create the right type of depth, that they could still be competitive."

Related Content

news

Trent Williams, Aaron Banks Talk Hometown Roots, Fatherhood and Brock Purdy

From blocking for Brock Purdy to their hometown roots, here are five things we learned about All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and guard Aaron Banks on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Armstead, Kinlaw Rank Top Games of 2022, Share Fashion Tips and More

From their favorite games of the regular season to the surprises of fatherhood, here are five things we learned about defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Warner, Greenlaw Share Top Plays of 2022, New Year's Resolutions and More

From their biggest moments of 2022 to New Year's resolutions, here are five things we learned about linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Gipson Sr., Hufanga Talk Career-Firsts, Fast Friendship and More

From their fast-developing friendship to hitting career milestones in 2022, here are five things we learned about safeties Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Talanoa Hufanga on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Deommodore Lenoir Talks First Career Interception, Facing Tom Brady and More

From reaching big career milestones to his love of swimming, here are five things we learned about cornerback Deommodore Lenoir on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Jimmie Ward Talks Fashion Evolution, Mexico City Recap and More

From his culinary expertise off the field to his fashion evolution over the past nine seasons, here are five things we learned about defensive back Jimmie Ward on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

McGlinchey, Brendel Talk Journey to Playing on the O-Line

From their journeys to becoming offensive linemen to their favorite reality TV picks, here are five things we learned about tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Jake Brendel on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Joe Staley Talks Adjusting to Retirement, Evaluates First Half of the 49ers Season

From adjusting to life off the field to his favorite Bye week memories, here are five things we learned about former Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Burford, Jackson Answer Fan Questions About Their Rookie Year and More

From adjusting to life in the NFL to their favorite Disney movies, here are five things we learned about rookies Spencer Burford and Drake Jackson on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Burks, Robinson Answer Fan Questions about College Tips and More

From picking their colleges to dating etiquette, here are five things we learned about linebackers Oren Burks and Curtis Robinson on the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped.

news

Aiyuk, Jennings Answer Fan Questions about Football Beginnings and More

From handshakes to WV memories, here are five things we learned about Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings on the 49ers You've Got Mail podcast presented by Manscaped.

Advertising