NFC West Roundup: Cardinals Offseason Hires, QB Injury Updates and Draft Strategy

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players, alumni and NFL media to talk all things San Francisco 49ers and answer fan-submitted questions. Arizona Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast to discuss offseason moves, 2023 NFL Scouting Combine news and NFC West updates.

Here are four things we learned about the Cardinals offseason moves:

The Cardinals recently hired general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Sureck: "The staff is really close to being finalized which is exciting. Gannon was coaching in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and then was hired hours after, so things have been moving rather quickly... It feels really energized having this new regime being in the office and the moves that they're making."

Quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to be ready to play at the start of the 2023 regular season.

Sureck: "He did have successful surgery, so he's working through that rehab now. He's been at the facility in Arizona, working hard, and that's something that Ossenfort and Gannon both touched on separately weeks ago at their first press conferences... There is not a set timetable for Kyler Murray to return. He's still attacking his rehab. However, they both talked about how happy they are with where he is at the moment."

The Cardinals have some foundational needs to address with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sureck: "The Cardinals have the third-overall pick which is obviously not a position teams want to be in, but that does present a lot of opportunities. That's what Monti Ossenfort has talked about. They're going to look at all of those opportunities, whether that is making a pick third overall or having the phone lines open."

Sureck expects the NFC West to be competitive in 2023.