Warner, Greenlaw Share Top Plays of 2022, New Year's Resolutions and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.

Here are five things we learned about Warner and Greenlaw:

The linebackers have amazing memories from the team's game in Mexico versus the Arizona Cardinals, however, neither of them enjoyed dealing with altitude very much.

Warner: "Playing in Mexico in front of the fans is great, but playing in that altitude, oh my goodness!"

Greenlaw: "Let me talk about it more. I told myself I wasn't going to do it (take a knee), and I was the first one to do it... I was like, 'No, just fight it, fight it.' You just see me dead tired, and all of a sudden before the ball is snapped, I try to just fight it. That was the play before I actually went down. Then they did something to the flat. I ran to the flat, I came back and I saw Azeez Al-Shaair on the sideline. My vision was getting blurry. I needed (him to tap in). It was tough."

Warner often gets to do the coin tosses at games and shared his strategy for winning the toss for his team.

Warner: "The key is to not make it a high pressure situation. You have to just go out there, and if you lose, 'It is what it is.' Then like (Greenlaw) said, 'Tails never fails,' most of the time. You have to have a feel for it."

Warner and Greenlaw both have a deep appreciation for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and discussed what playing against him was like and their postgame interactions with him in Week 14.

Warner: "It was pretty surreal. I mean, he's the GOAT. You watch him on TV growing up, and he's right there."

Greenlaw: "Playing against him, period, that's like a dream come true."

Warner and Greenlaw both spent the Christmas in The Bay and shared the best part of the holiday.

Warner: "This was a special Christmas because it was the first one my wife and I had in our new home. We had my mother-in-law in town too, so it was just the three of us with our dogs. It was cool to just spend Christmas day the house, didn't have to go anywhere, just be together."

Greenlaw: "I stayed at home with my girl and my son. I have a two-year-old. It was fun just to be able to spend some time with them. He's been eyeballing the presents under the tree for about a month now, so he's been grabbing them and taking them to his room. It was fun to be able to watch him open the presents."

Both linebackers have racked up the tackles this year and discussed the thrilling event that is notching a tackle-for-loss in a game.

Warner: "It's indescribable the feeling that you have making a big play, especially one of those when you get a sack or big hit behind the line of scrimmage. That's like your one moment to really let loose."