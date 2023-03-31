OL Jon Feliciano
John Munson/AP Images
OL Jon Feliciano

During the second week of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers signed Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest offensive lineman.

Road to the NFL

D. Ross Cameron/AP Images

While playing for the University of Miami, Feliciano started in 46 of his 48 appearances. In his collegiate games, the offensive lineman flexed his versatility by starting at left guard, right guard, left tackle and right tackle. Feliciano also earned an All-ACC honorable mention after starting all 13 games of the Hurricanes' 2014 season.

Feliciano went on to be drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (128th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Experienced Lineman

Winslow Townson/AP Images

Over Feliciano's eight seasons in the NFL, he's spent the majority of his playing time on the interior of the offensive line.

In his first four seasons with the Raiders, the offensive lineman shifted between right and left guard. In 2019, Feliciano signed with the Buffalo Bills and spent his first year in New York with snaps at center and right guard. Throughout his time with the Bills, he continued making appearances along the interior of the offensive line, until 2022 when he signed with the New York Giants and took every snap at the center position.

In Feliciano's entire eight-year career in the league, he's only allowed 8.0 sacks to his quarterbacks.

Notable eGamer

buffalobills.com

Feliciano loves to spend his time off the field playing video games, his all-time favorite being Pokémon.

"I've been playing games since I can remember," Feliciano said. "Probably my first game that really took over my life was any Pokémon game."

The offensive lineman even has Pokémon tattoos to show for it.

Chef Feliciano

Rich Schultz/AP Images

The best offensive linemen are known to eat good, and Feliciano says he knows how to get down in the kitchen.

"My best dish is anything with red sauce, probably some chicken parmesan. I make a mean chicken parm."

Jon A.K.A. "Mongo"

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images

Feliciano's childhood best friends Josh Palmer and Sean Cole nicknamed the offensive lineman "Mongo," short for "humongous."

Feliciano had a big stature for his young age and the nickname stuck with him all the way to the NFL, even including it in his twitter handle @MongoFeliciano.

