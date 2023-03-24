Moves Made by the 49ers in the Second Week of Free Agency

The second week of free agency was a quieter one for the San Francisco 49ers who brokered just four deals compared to the eight contracts of the previous week.

On Monday, the team re-signed veteran tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal, bringing him back for what will be his sixth season in The Bay. The 49ers also announced the signing of safety Myles Hartsfield, a former Carolina Panthers player, to a one-year deal. Later in the week, San Francisco opted to bring in more outside talent, putting pen to paper with New York Giants center Jon Feliciano and defensive lineman Austin Bryant. Both players are on one-year contracts with the 49ers.

Originally slated to have 27 free agents hit the open market, the 49ers shored up four positions prior to the start of free agency with the signings of long snapper Taybor Pepper, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Kevin Givens, who were all part of the 2022 NFC Championship Game roster. Their twelve additional deals after March 15 make for a total of 16 roster moves to date, nine of which are returning players from last season.

Although not technically a free agency move, the team also officially announced four new coaching hires this week. Steve Wilks joins San Francisco as defensive coordinator and Klint Kubiak as the team's offensive passing game specialist. Additionally, Jacob Webster has signed on as a defensive quality control coach and Max Molz will serve as a coaching operations assistant.