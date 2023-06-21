TEU: George Kittle and Tight End University Takes Off in Nashville

Tight ends from across the league have touched down in Nashville, Tennessee for one of the premier offseason events for players at this position, Tight End University.

TEU is a three-day summit founded in 2021 by former NFL tight end and current sports broadcaster Greg Olsen, two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The event creates a space for players to fine-tune their skills ahead of the 2023 season, learn from the greater tight end community in attendance and to continue to elevate the position within the NFL.

"Basically we're in a classroom two of the days," Kittle said during his interview on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "(We will cover) run game, running routes, your mental approach to the game of football, the best ways to recover, what your mindset is before certain plays and how you read coverages.