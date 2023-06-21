TEU: George Kittle and Tight End University Takes Off in Nashville

Tight ends from across the league have touched down in Nashville, Tennessee for one of the premier offseason events for players at this position, Tight End University.
TEU is a three-day summit founded in 2021 by former NFL tight end and current sports broadcaster Greg Olsen, two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The event creates a space for players to fine-tune their skills ahead of the 2023 season, learn from the greater tight end community in attendance and to continue to elevate the position within the NFL.
"Basically we're in a classroom two of the days," Kittle said during his interview on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "(We will cover) run game, running routes, your mental approach to the game of football, the best ways to recover, what your mindset is before certain plays and how you read coverages.
"We have a plethora of things we are going to cover, and we have some great teachers in regards to that."
This 2023 edition of TEU includes roughly 80 NFL players made up of mostly tight ends and five accompanying quarterbacks, two of which are Kittle's very own teammates. Quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold received the invite to TEU and were seen slinging passes at Vanderbilt during the on-field drills on Wednesday.
Special guests and NFL alumni included four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and former San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed.
The event will run through Thursday, June 22.