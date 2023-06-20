NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Positioned in the Top Five Following Veteran Minicamp

Jun 20, 2023 at 01:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

As teams near the end of the NFL offseason, it is time once again to revisit the moves made by clubs in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft and offseason programming to improve their respective rosters.

The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason as one of the powerhouses of the league, and as they are ramping up to training camp, the team finds itself in a similar position. Pro Football Focus has the 49ers tabbed at No. 3 behind the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Pro Football Network has San Francisco ranked fifth overall.

Key additions such as defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, quarterback Sam Darnold and safety Ji'Ayir Brown have helped add depth to the 49ers positions of need following some free agency departures and reloaded the team's developing talent pool. Additionally, there is plenty of anticipation and excitement for the core of players returning from San Francisco's 2022 NFC Championship Game roster. That group includes six players earning All-Pro honors, seven Pro Bowlers and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. While the starting quarterback has yet to be named, there are plenty of offensive weapons available and defensive game changers on the other side of the ball ready to support whichever player ends up under center.

Here's what PFF and the Pro Football Network had to say about the 49ers in their latest power rankings:

PFF: 3

NFL Writers Amelia Probst and Arjun Menon

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Darrell Luter Jr.

"The 49ers needed backup linebackers and cornerbacks after losing Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanual Moseley and Samson Ebukam this offseason," the PFF staff wrote. "Drafting Darrell Luter Jr., Dee Winters and Jalen Graham may fill those gaps — particularly Luter, who allowed a 27% completion percentage in 2021."

Pro Football Network: 5

NFL Writer Dalton Miller

"The 49ers have lost a couple of key pieces, particularly on defense," Miller said. "However, they lost Robert Saleh a few years back, and DeMeco Ryans ended up being a rockstar defensive play-caller. Steve Wilks now takes over San Francisco's defense, and although things may change a little, the continuity they have defensively have made them consistent over the past few seasons."

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Rounds Out the Top 3 of PFF's Running Back Rankings

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was named a "Top 32" running back in the latest Pro Football Focus offseason rankings.

news

Deebo Samuel Tops All Wideouts in PFF's 'Best After the Catch' List

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel was named the top receiver in Pro Football Focus' "Best After the Catch" category.

news

Nick Bosa Lands in Top Tier of PFF's 'Top 32' Edge List for 2023

AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa landed in the top 3 of Pro Football Focus' Edge rankings heading into the 2023 season.

news

Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Named PFF's Top Linebacker Duo Headed Into 2023

San Francisco 49ers linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw have been recognized as the top linebacker duo in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2023 season.

news

Trent Williams Named PFF's Top Offensive Tackle Heading into 2023 Season

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams earned the top spot in the latest Pro Football Focus' offensive tackle rankings.

news

49ers Land a Spot in the NFL's Top 10 Most Complete Teams List

The San Francisco 49ers revamped the roster in the offseason and earned a spot in NFL.com's "Top 10 Most Complete Teams" list heading into the 2023 campaign.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Land in Top Five Post-Draft and Free Agency Moves

The San Francisco 49ers remained in the top five of the latest NFL power rankings following their offseason free agency moves and draft selections.

news

49ers Defense Ranked No. 1 after 2023 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the San Francisco 49ers defense as the top unit in the NFL following the Draft.

news

49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following the 2023 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers landed in the top of the latest NFL.com power rankings.

news

Draft Grades Are In! How Did the Experts Rate the 49ers 2023 Draft Class?

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, experts weighed in on the strength of the San Francisco 49ers draft class.

news

PFF's Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 49ers making their draft selections in the later rounds, the team will need to get creative on selecting the best player available and targeting their positions of need.

Advertising