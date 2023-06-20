NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Positioned in the Top Five Following Veteran Minicamp

As teams near the end of the NFL offseason, it is time once again to revisit the moves made by clubs in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft and offseason programming to improve their respective rosters.

The San Francisco 49ers entered the offseason as one of the powerhouses of the league, and as they are ramping up to training camp, the team finds itself in a similar position. Pro Football Focus has the 49ers tabbed at No. 3 behind the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Pro Football Network has San Francisco ranked fifth overall.

Key additions such as defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, quarterback Sam Darnold and safety Ji'Ayir Brown have helped add depth to the 49ers positions of need following some free agency departures and reloaded the team's developing talent pool. Additionally, there is plenty of anticipation and excitement for the core of players returning from San Francisco's 2022 NFC Championship Game roster. That group includes six players earning All-Pro honors, seven Pro Bowlers and AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. While the starting quarterback has yet to be named, there are plenty of offensive weapons available and defensive game changers on the other side of the ball ready to support whichever player ends up under center.

Here's what PFF and the Pro Football Network had to say about the 49ers in their latest power rankings:

NFL Writers Amelia Probst and Arjun Menon

Biggest impact player from the draft: CB Darrell Luter Jr.

"The 49ers needed backup linebackers and cornerbacks after losing Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanual Moseley and Samson Ebukam this offseason," the PFF staff wrote. "Drafting Darrell Luter Jr., Dee Winters and Jalen Graham may fill those gaps — particularly Luter, who allowed a 27% completion percentage in 2021."

NFL Writer Dalton Miller