Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚

At the beginning of June, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead hosted the Armstead Academic Project's inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala. The charity event supported youth academic success, no matter their socioeconomic status.

"What inspired me to start the Armstead Academic Project, I was a kid who struggled in school at a young age and if it wasn't for people who poured into my life, I would've had no shot at being successful," Armstead said. "There's a lot of kids who are just like me, who just need some nurturing and some resources to be poured into, their potential is endless. Those are the kids we're trying to reach and serve."

Sacramento icons and members of the 49ers such as quarterback Trey Lance, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, alumnus Patrick Willis and co-chair Dr. John York showed their support for the worthy cause at the black tie event. The night was focused on community empowerment and fun, as guests enjoyed a live performance from hip-hop legend Doug E Fresh and unique live and silent auction items. Overall, the inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala raised over $250,000 for education equity.