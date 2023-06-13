Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️

Every offseason, it's become a tradition for rookies of the San Francisco 49ers to take a trip to Oracle Park to cheer on the San Francisco Giants. The opportunity to celebrate their neighboring team serves as a perfect time for the newest Niners to bond and get to know their new home in the Bay Area.

"We wanted to welcome them to the city the right way and show them what the Bay Area has to offer," 49ers director of player engagement Austin Moss II said. "They've been putting in a lot of hard work for OTAs and we get to end our week on the right note, coming out to watch some ball."