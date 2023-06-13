Presented by

Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️

Jun 13, 2023 at 03:20 PM
Every offseason, it's become a tradition for rookies of the San Francisco 49ers to take a trip to Oracle Park to cheer on the San Francisco Giants. The opportunity to celebrate their neighboring team serves as a perfect time for the newest Niners to bond and get to know their new home in the Bay Area.

"We wanted to welcome them to the city the right way and show them what the Bay Area has to offer," 49ers director of player engagement Austin Moss II said. "They've been putting in a lot of hard work for OTAs and we get to end our week on the right note, coming out to watch some ball."

A few other 49ers players also joined in on the fun at the ballpark, such as Brock Purdy.

The second-year quarterback chatted with some Giants players and manager Gabe Kapler during the team's batting practice ahead of their contest against the Baltimore Orioles.

49ers linebackers Curtis Robinson and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also made an appearance at the Orioles vs. Giants game. However, instead of cheering in the stands, the linebacker duo took a trip to the ballpark's photo wells.

Robinson and Flannigan-Fowles learned to operate professional cameras from 49ers photographers Terrell Lloyd and Hayley Hom and flexed their shooting skills throughout the contest.

Lloyd-Hom

The 49ers players were treated to a historic game on Friday night, as LaMonte Wade Jr. blasted a pitch into McCovey Cove, getting the Giants to their 100th splash hit benchmark. Oracle Park broke into celebration as streamers were set off and the stadium's ticker hit triple digits for the first time. Flannigan-Fowles even scored some shots from the iconic moment.

Check out Flannigan-Fowles and Robinson's pictures from the game here:

We Gave 49ers Linebackers a Camera at the SF Giants Game... Here’s What Happened 👀

Check out some of the best pictures from the Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants game taken by 49ers linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Curtis Robinson.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

SS Brandon Crawford
SS Brandon Crawford

OF Mike Yastremszki
OF Mike Yastremszki

P Logan Webb
P Logan Webb

Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken
Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken

SS Brandon Crawford
SS Brandon Crawford

IF J.D. Davis
IF J.D. Davis

P Logan Webb
P Logan Webb

P Logan Webb
P Logan Webb

C Blake Sabol
C Blake Sabol

P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey
P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey

C Blake Sabol
C Blake Sabol

IF Brett Wisely
IF Brett Wisely

IF J.D. Davis
IF J.D. Davis

P Logan Webb
P Logan Webb

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Oracle Park
Oracle Park

2023 San Francisco Giants
2023 San Francisco Giants

P Logan Webb
P Logan Webb

SS Casey Schmidt
SS Casey Schmidt

SS Brandon Crawford
SS Brandon Crawford

SS Brandon Crawford
SS Brandon Crawford

OF Mitch Hanger
OF Mitch Hanger

P Logan Webb
P Logan Webb

C Blake Sabol
C Blake Sabol

OF Mitch Haniger
OF Mitch Haniger

C Blake Sabol
C Blake Sabol

