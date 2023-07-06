49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

Position Outlook

During the 2023 free agency period, the 49ers saw two offensive linemen leave the team to join other rosters. Former first round pick Mike McGlinchey signed with the Denver Broncos and flex offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill signed with the Tennessee Titans over the offseason.

San Francisco opted not to draft an offensive lineman in this year's draft despite the departures, reinforcing the confidence the team has in the players currently on the roster, including fourth-year veteran Colton McKivitz. McKivitz is set to pick up where McGlinchey left off as a starting right tackle, signing a two-year extension with the team through the 2024 season.

"You can win with Colton," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's been here for a while. When he has played, we have won games with him. He did a hell of a job two years ago getting into the playoffs when he had to start unexpectedly versus the (Los Angeles) Rams."

Consistency is a key factor to an offensive line's success, and the 49ers will retain four of their five starting offensive linemen that helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2022. The group returning for the 2023 season is highlighted by star left tackle Trent Williams who is entering his fourth season with the 49ers and center Jake Brendel who re-signed with the team to a four-year deal through the 2026 season. The team will also look to guards Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford to provide continued stability on the O-line in the upcoming season.

New to the team are free agent acquisitions Jon Feliciano from the New York Giants, Matt Pryor from the Indianapolis Colts and undrafted free agents Joey Fisher, Corey Luciano and Ilm Manning.