Presented by

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Sports Dolce & Gabbana in Italian Fashion Show 📸

Jul 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

From sprinting down sidelines to styling international runways, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has shown that he can truly do it all.

Weeks before NFL training camp kicks off, McCaffrey traveled to Apulia, Italy for luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana's five-day Alta Moda show festivities. Celebrities from around the world joined to celebrate the brand and preview the styles that designers have set forth for the upcoming season.

The two-time Pro Bowler dressed in high fashion to enjoy his summer vacation on the European coast before getting into gear for his first training camp with San Francisco.

McCaffrey-IG-1

Related Links

For the fashion show, which took place in the streets of Alberobello, McCaffrey was dressed head-to-toe in Dolce & Gabbana by celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger.

After posting photos of his outfit to social media, McCaffrey's teammates George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Trey Lance commented praises on the running back's style.

"Oouuuwweeeee!!!" Lance wrote in response to McCaffrey's post.

The 49ers running back was a part of a fashion-forward crowd that included his fiancé, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, tennis legend Venus Williams, actor Christian Bale, soccer player Erling Haaland, reality stars Kim and Kris Kardashian and around 500 other celebrity guests.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey steals the show at country music star Zach Bryan's Red Rocks concert.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars ⭐️

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason helped teach football to athletes with Down syndrome, making the game fun and accessible to all.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚

Arik Armstead hosted the inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala, benefitting youth academic success with support from teammates such as Trey Lance and Jauan Jennings.

news

Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️

San Francisco 49ers players visited Oracle Park for some photography, team bonding and to cheer on the SF Giants in their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

news

Off the Field: Fred Warner Wins in Christian McCaffrey's 'Madden' Charity Tournament 🎮

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner defeats NFL stars in running back Christian McCaffrey's inaugural Logan Bowl.

news

Off the Field: George Kittle Brings the Heat to BottleRock Music Festival 🔥

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took the mic and rocked the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

To enhance police-community relations and promote social justice, 49ers players and the San Jose Police Department took part in a friendly kickball game and home run derby.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold acted as Spider-Man at a Golden State Warriors game and caught the attention of Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined comedian Kevin Hart for an ice bath and funny conversations about football.

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧

Brock Purdy detailed his first year in the NFL from being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant to his offseason recovery and every defining moment in between.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Javon Kinlaw and Qwuantrezz Knight cheered on the San Jose Earthquakes in their match against Sporting Kansas City.

Advertising