Presented by

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹

Jul 06, 2023 at 11:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey has proven just how talented he is on the gridiron, earning an All-Pro and two Pro Bowl honors throughout his six seasons in the NFL. Days ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend, McCaffrey showed that he is an equally talented musician.

The running back was in attendance at Grammy-nominated country music star Zach Bryan's concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

While Bryan was singing his hit song 'Revival,' McCaffrey took to the piano for an impressive solo on the keys. He also wowed the crowd by joining Bryan in singing.

Check out McCaffrey catching a tune in a video posted on social media:

Related Links

For McCaffrey, his musical abilities aren't a hidden talent. Playing instruments is one of the running back's biggest passions and making music is his favorite thing to do during the NFL offseason.

"One of my big passions I do in the offseason, or just when I get off time in general, I love to play music," McCaffrey told ESPN. "I've been playing piano for a really long time now. When you talk about mental escapes, it's definitely something that is essential for me."

Following the concert, Bryan called McCaffrey's moment on stage "legendary."

Related Content

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars ⭐️

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason helped teach football to athletes with Down syndrome, making the game fun and accessible to all.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚

Arik Armstead hosted the inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala, benefitting youth academic success with support from teammates such as Trey Lance and Jauan Jennings.

news

Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️

San Francisco 49ers players visited Oracle Park for some photography, team bonding and to cheer on the SF Giants in their game against the Baltimore Orioles.

news

Off the Field: Fred Warner Wins in Christian McCaffrey's 'Madden' Charity Tournament 🎮

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner defeats NFL stars in running back Christian McCaffrey's inaugural Logan Bowl.

news

Off the Field: George Kittle Brings the Heat to BottleRock Music Festival 🔥

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took the mic and rocked the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

To enhance police-community relations and promote social justice, 49ers players and the San Jose Police Department took part in a friendly kickball game and home run derby.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold acted as Spider-Man at a Golden State Warriors game and caught the attention of Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined comedian Kevin Hart for an ice bath and funny conversations about football.

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧

Brock Purdy detailed his first year in the NFL from being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant to his offseason recovery and every defining moment in between.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Javon Kinlaw and Qwuantrezz Knight cheered on the San Jose Earthquakes in their match against Sporting Kansas City.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have gone viral for sharing reps in a joint training session.

Advertising