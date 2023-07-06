Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey has proven just how talented he is on the gridiron, earning an All-Pro and two Pro Bowl honors throughout his six seasons in the NFL. Days ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend, McCaffrey showed that he is an equally talented musician.
The running back was in attendance at Grammy-nominated country music star Zach Bryan's concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.
While Bryan was singing his hit song 'Revival,' McCaffrey took to the piano for an impressive solo on the keys. He also wowed the crowd by joining Bryan in singing.
Check out McCaffrey catching a tune in a video posted on social media:
For McCaffrey, his musical abilities aren't a hidden talent. Playing instruments is one of the running back's biggest passions and making music is his favorite thing to do during the NFL offseason.
"One of my big passions I do in the offseason, or just when I get off time in general, I love to play music," McCaffrey told ESPN. "I've been playing piano for a really long time now. When you talk about mental escapes, it's definitely something that is essential for me."
Following the concert, Bryan called McCaffrey's moment on stage "legendary."