49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Arizona Cardinals

Hear From the Other Side

Get an insider's perspective as AZcardinals.com digital content coordinator Craig Grialou answered some questions regarding the club's offseason moves.

How would you assess the start of the Monti Ossenfort/Jonathan Gannon era now that the duo has gone through a free agency, draft and early portion of the offseason together?

So far, so good. Ossenfort took a very deliberate approach to free agency, whether that was signing new or retaining players. He also increased the team's draft capital. The Cardinals will have six picks in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Gannon, meanwhile, is high-energy. All the time. Both are responsible for the different vibe felt within the building. It's all positive right now. Of course, how all of this translates to the on-field product on Sundays is wait-and-see.

Which player was the most critical free agent signing for the Cardinals?

Kyzir White - the Cardinals didn't spend a lot of money in free agency. The money they did spend, however, a big chunk went to the inside linebacker, who finds himself reunited with his former defensive coordinator (Gannon) and position coach (Rallis) from Philadelphia. White has been very productive in his career. But, more importantly, it's his familiarity with the scheme Gannon and Rallis, now the Cardinals defensive coordinator, are expected to run. White can be an extension of both coaches on the field.

What are your early impressions of the 2023 rookie class? Any early standouts during OTAs?

All nine draft picks, I believe, have a shot at making the team and becoming key contributors this season. Paris Johnson Jr., selected sixth overall, is going to be given every chance to win the starting job at right tackle. The most buzz, though, surrounded third-round wide receiver Michael Wilson. Coaches and teammates raved about his talents. And from what the media was able to watch, Wilson has natural pass-catching ability. Plus, at 6-foot-2, he gives the position some size that had been lacking in recent years.

What is the latest update on QB Kyler Murray as he continues to battle back from an ACL injury?

No news is good news, right? Very little is known about where Murray is in his rehab. The media has been told he's first-in and last-out at the facility. He was spotted several times watching, getting mental reps, as his teammates practiced during the offseason. It would still seem to be a stretch to expect him available Week 1, but, again, the Cardinals have been very tight-lipped about their franchise quarterback.

Given the moves around the division, what are your expectations for the competition level of the NFC West in 2023?