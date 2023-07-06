Kyle Juszczyk Goes In-Depth on the Football Genius of Kyle Shanahan 

Jul 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Over the course of his nearly 20-year NFL coaching career, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been tabbed as an offensive genius for complex scheme, meticulous game planning and ability to play to the strengths of his offensive weapons.

For proof of this, you don't need to look further back than the 2022 season. In his most recent campaign, the head coach helped lead the 49ers to their third NFC Championship Game appearance over the last four years with three different starting quarterbacks. The season ended with former seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy leading the offense for eight-straight games and shattering NFL records on the way.

Shanahan's offense was one of the selling points that ultimately swayed seven-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk to sign on with San Francisco as a free agent prior to the 2017 season. During his interview on The Rich Eisen Show, the veteran fullback shared insight into the decision-making process that involved multiple NFL teams.

"I loved the idea of moving to California, and I loved what Kyle's offense was like," Juszczyk said. "I had just watched them (the Atlanta Falcons) in the playoffs and the Super Bowl in Atlanta. I saw what they did with their fullback then, and felt like I could really thrive in it."

And he did. Juszczyk has established himself as an elite playmaker, amassing 151 catches for 1,576 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air in addition to his 57 carries for 205 yards and five scores on the ground in his six seasons with the 49ers.

While his admiration for the Shanahan offense runs deep, Juszczyk got to see it through a fresh set of eyes last season when Christian McCaffrey arrived in The Bay via a mid-season trade.

"If you sit in his team meetings, you are just blown away by the football knowledge and what he teaches the entire room," Juszczyk shared. "It's cool now that we brought Christian McCaffrey in because he hasn't been around this. I've been around this for seven years now, so you get kind of used to it.

"He sits next to me in the team meeting, and Kyle will finish up, and he'll just look at me and be like, 'Dude, I could do this all day. This is incredible.' He just went through 22 people on the field and told you what their assignment was, how they are supposed to do it, how this guy being out of gap leads to the next guy opening up a hole... If you're a football nerd, you can sit in there for hours."

Juszczyk has seen various examples of Shanahan's mastermind at work over the last six seasons and offered up one his favorite examples from the 2019 season.

"There are videos of this, and we're about to run a branch route," Juszczyk said. "Right before the play, he tells the ref, he has an eight-yard route that he's going to break on in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. He's like, 'The defender has outside leverage, he's going to grab George Kittle when he breaks out, just be ready for it.'

"Seven seconds later, it plays out exactly how he said. The ref grabs the flag, throws it, and he just called his shot in the NFC Championship."

Related Content

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Arizona Cardinals

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Seattle Seahawks

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

Nick Bosa Named a Top 10 'Franchise Building Block' by NFL.com

Since being drafted in 2019, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa remains a foundational building block of the organization.

news

49ers Linebackers Headline PFF Rankings for a Second-Straight Year

The San Francisco 49ers came out on top of the PFF linebacker group rankings for the second year in a row.

news

George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position

What George Kittle loves most about being a tight end and how he's elevating the position group at Tight End University.

news

TEU: George Kittle and Tight End University Takes Off in Nashville

San Francisco 49ers TE and cofounder of Tight End University, George Kittle welcomed in tight ends from across the league to the three-day summit in Nashville, TN.

news

Steve Wilks Works to Elevate No. 1 Overall Defense in 2023

The defensive coordinator detailed landing a position with the 49ers, changes he hopes to make in 2023 and his approach to building relationships with his unit.

news

George Kittle Says 49ers Are in 'Prime Position' to Run It Back in 2023

Tight end George Kittle shared his optimism for the 49ers roster headed into the 2023 season and his appreciation for Christian McCaffrey's game.

news

Nick Bosa Lands in Top Tier of PFF's 'Top 32' Edge List for 2023

AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa landed in the top 3 of Pro Football Focus' Edge rankings heading into the 2023 season.

news

Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Named PFF's Top Linebacker Duo Headed Into 2023

San Francisco 49ers linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw have been recognized as the top linebacker duo in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2023 season.

news

Deebo Samuel Evaluates 2022 Season; 6 Takeaways from Vet Minicamp

From Brock Purdy's throwing program updates to Deebo Samuel's review of his 2022 season, learn more about all the happenings from 49ers veteran minicamp.

Advertising