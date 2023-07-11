Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave Named a Top 5 Pass-Rushing Duo

The world didn't get to see AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave out on the field together during the San Francisco 49ers offseason programming slate, so naturally, the anticipation continues to build for the day this pass-rushing duo finally join forces.

The good news is, that day is just a little over two weeks out with 49ers veterans scheduled to report to training camp on July 25.

Ahead of the start of camp, Bleacher Report is weighing in on just how special the 49ers revamped defensive line could be with the talents of Bosa and Hargrave working alongside each other in the trenches. The defensive linemen landed in the top five of writer Maurice Moton's pass-rushing tandems, edging past the Eagles Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat of the Philadelphia Eagles for the fourth-overall spot.