NFL Power Rankings: 49ers in the Top Three for Back-to-Back Weeks

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"Brock Purdy has been tested twice, and the rookie has aced both exams with flying colors. It's a best-case scenario for the 49ers, who initially profiled as would-be Super Bowl contenders ruined by bad injury luck after Jimmy Garoppolo was lost to a broken foot in Week 13. Instead, Purdy has kept the offense efficient and productive while the defense continues to squeeze the life out of its opponents. Geno Smith and the Seahawks found that out the hard way on Thursday as the Seattle quarterback was sacked three times and hounded relentlessly by a savage San Fran pass rush. Winners of seven straight, the Niners are NFC West champs for the first time since 2019."

ESPN: 5

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on His Pleasant Player

"Dre Greenlaw had been a solid player when healthy in his first three NFL seasons. However, he missed 17 games over the past two seasons and it was unclear whether he would ever take the next step. With three games left this season, it's safe to say Greenlaw has taken more of a leap forward. He leads the Niners in tackles (111) and has two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and seven pass breakups. Fred Warner rightfully gets much of the credit for leading San Francisco's defense, but Greenlaw has enjoyed a breakout season that has thrust his name into the conversation of the league's best off-ball linebacker."

Fox Sports: 5

NFL Writer David Helman