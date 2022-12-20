Presented by

49ers Open Practice Windows for Kalia Davis, Javon Kinlaw; Sign CB

Dec 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM

The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Tre Swilling to the team's practice squad. Additionally, the team has opened the practice windows for defensive lineman Kalia Davis (Non-Football Injury List) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (Injured Reserve List).

Swilling (6-1, 196) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Swilling was waived by the Titans on August 30, 2022 and later signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 13, 2022 before being released on October 4, 2022.

A 23-year-old native of New Orleans, LA, Swilling attended Georgia Tech (2017-21), where he appeared in 42 games (40 starts) and registered 100 tackles, 23 passes defensed, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

49ers Promote DL Spence to the Active Roster; Place DL Ridgeway on IR

The 49ers have promoted DL Akeem Spence to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on the Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Sign DL to the Practice Squad; Place CB Johnson on Practice Squad IR

The 49ers announced have signed DL Mike Dwumfour to the team's practice squad and placed CB Dontae Johnson on the practice squad Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Activate RB Coleman and CB Johnson from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted RB Coleman and CB Johnson to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 14.

news

49ers Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson

The 49ers have signed QB Josh Johnson to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Place a Running Back on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have placed running back Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Sign CB Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the team's practice squad.

news

49ers Promote DL McGill to the Active Roster; Waive a Defensive Lineman

The 49ers have promoted DL T.Y. McGill to the active roster and waived DL Kemoko Turay.

news

49ers Sign Eason, Newsome; Release QB

The San Fransisco 49ers signed quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the practice squad.

news

49ers Activate Four Players From Injured Reserve; Place Verrett on IR

The San Francisco 49ers have activated Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz and Jordan Willis from the Injured Reserve list.

news

49ers Open IR Practice Windows for Al-Shaair, McKivitz and Mitchell

The 49ers have signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team's practice squad, released TE Troy Fumagalli and opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell.

news

49ers Release DL Akeem Spence, WR Malik Turner; Sign WR Willie Snead IV

The 49ers have released DL Akeem Spence, signed WR Willie Snead IV to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.

Advertising