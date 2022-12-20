49ers Open Practice Windows for Kalia Davis, Javon Kinlaw; Sign CB

The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Tre Swilling to the team's practice squad. Additionally, the team has opened the practice windows for defensive lineman Kalia Davis (Non-Football Injury List) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (Injured Reserve List).
Swilling (6-1, 196) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Swilling was waived by the Titans on August 30, 2022 and later signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 13, 2022 before being released on October 4, 2022.
A 23-year-old native of New Orleans, LA, Swilling attended Georgia Tech (2017-21), where he appeared in 42 games (40 starts) and registered 100 tackles, 23 passes defensed, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.