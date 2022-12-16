Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Purdy, Ward and More from #SFvsSEA

Dec 16, 2022 at 02:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on "Thursday Night Football" to clinch the NFC West and sweep the series with their division rivals for the first time since 2011. The team powered through a short week to win their seventh-straight game and will now enjoy a nine-day stretch before welcoming in the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

The extended time between games will allow the team some much needed days of rest and recovery, especially for players currently working through injuries. Following the division clinching victory over Seattle, three players, CB Ambry Thomas (ankle), CB Charvarius Ward (concussion) and WR Danny Gray (hamstring), landed on the team's injury list. Ward, Thomas and Gray all exited Thursday night's contest early and did not return to game action.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who is currently working through separate oblique and rib injuries, came out of the game feeling better than the week leading up to the team's Week 15 matchup. Meanwhile, Ward has entered the league's concussion protocol, and Gray and Thomas will be both be considered day-to-day with their respective injuries.

The extra days will allow for Kyle Shanahan and his team to take the weekend off before turning the page to their next order of business, making a run for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. With a playoff spot secured, the final stretch of the season will be a balancing act for San Francisco.

"You have to be smart. You never just want to stop, you can't lose your edge," Shanahan said. "It's not something you can turn on and off, but at the same time you do need to be smart. It's very important to get home games, so we will do everything we can to do that. But, by not means at the expense of risking someone we shouldn't."

As a final update before the weekend, barring any setbacks, the team expects to open up the practice window for defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (knee) next week.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey Named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 14.

news

Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. Questionable for #SFvsSEA; Week 15 Injury Report

Brock Purdy, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Ambry Thomas are all questionable for the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Shanahan, 49ers Gear Up for Seahawks and the 'Hostile' Environment of Lumen Field

The San Francisco 49ers opened up a short week of practice ahead of their "Thursday Night Football" game versus the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Williams, Mason and Greenlaw Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-4 with their 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning several players top PFF grades for Week 14.

news

Shanahan Shares Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and More Injury Updates from #TBvsSF

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared updates on the team's injuries following their 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Deebo Samuel Exits #TBvsSF with an Ankle Injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the 2nd quarter with an ankle injury and was ruled out.

news

Nick Bosa Questionable for #TBvsSF; Week 14 Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is questionable for the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

49ers Dive into Tom Brady Prep; Bosa, McCaffrey Remain on the Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans discussed preparations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Brock Purdy Takes Over as QB1; Wednesday's 49ers Practice Report

The San Francisco 49ers opened practice for Week 14 with quarterback Brock Purdy assuming starting QB responsibilities.

news

Shanahan Shares Garoppolo Injury Updates, Return Possibilities

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed new developments surrounding the severity of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.

news

Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Defensive end Nick Bosa has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 13 performance against the Miami Dolphins.

Advertising