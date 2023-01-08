Live Blog: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 18)

Jan 08, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Briana McDonald

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 18 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Game Information

  • Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, January 8, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 62
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 33-29
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Arizona: 49ers lead the series 18-14

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Arizona Cardinals

Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Week 17 Game Images

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Images (Week 17)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 57

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 57

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
4 / 57

LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
5 / 57

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
7 / 57

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel
9 / 57

T Mike McGlinchey, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
10 / 57

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 57

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle
12 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
13 / 57

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 57

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 57

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 57

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
17 / 57

OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft, TE George Kittle
19 / 57

TE Tyler Kroft, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
20 / 57

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 57

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
22 / 57

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
23 / 57

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 57

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
25 / 57

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
27 / 57

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
29 / 57

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DB Deommodore Lenoir
30 / 57

DL Nick Bosa, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
31 / 57

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Tyrion Davis-Price
32 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy
33 / 57

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, RB Christian McCaffrey
34 / 57

WR Jauan Jennings, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Brandon Aiyuk
35 / 57

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward
36 / 57

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
37 / 57

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
39 / 57

K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
40 / 57

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
