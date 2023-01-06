Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey Cleared for #AZvsSF

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed their first rain-free day of practice for the week and followed up the favorable start to the day with some positive news on the injury front for the team's star 'wideback' Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee). After participating in a full week of practice, Samuel was cleared to play in Sunday's regular season finale versus the Arizona Cardinals, falling off the injury report for the first time since Week 14.
The 49ers do-it-all receiver has been sidelined for the past three games with ankle and knee injuries he sustained in the team's matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Per the head coach Kyle Shanahan, running backs Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee) and Elijah Mitchell (knee) will be joining Samuel in the offensive backfield for the regular season finale.
"They'll be up (Samuel, McCaffrey and Mitchell). They'll be playing," Shanahan said.
McCaffrey, who has been working through an ankle sprain and ongoing knee irritation, did not receive an injury designation on Friday and was seen catching passes during the portion of practice open to media on Friday.
As for Mitchell, Shanahan confirmed the sophomore back would be activated from the Injured Reserve list ahead of Sunday's matchup with Arizona. He is expected to see game action after battling through his second MCL sprain of the season. Mitchell was the 49ers 2021 leading rusher (963 yards), however, injuries in 2022 have cost him a total of 12 games this season.
Additionally, defensive lineman Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) are both listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Kinlaw returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday after sitting out of Thursday's workout.
Five 49ers players were ruled out of Sunday's game including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens(knee), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee).
Below is the complete Week 18 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Practice: DL Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle), OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), LB Dre Greenlaw (back), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)
- Limited Participation in Practice: DL Kevin Givens (knee), DT Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee)
- Full Participation: DL Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player), RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee), QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)
Status Report:
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
- DL Kevin Givens (knee) - Out
- CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) - Out
- OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) - Out
- LB Dre Greenlaw (back) - Out
- DL Arik Armstead (illness, foot, ankle) - Questionable
- DT Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) - Questionable
Arizona Cardinals
- Did Not Practice: DE Zach Allen (hand), WR Robbie Anderson (back), LB Zaven Collins (calf), RB James Conner (knee, shin), LB Victor Dimukeje (illness), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion), CB Marco Wilson (neck)
- Limited Participation in Practice: DT Leki Fotu (shoulder), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist)
- Full Participation in Practice: T Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), WR Marquise Brown (wrist), C Billy Price (knee), LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle), DE J.J. Watt (groin)
Status Report:
- DE Zach Allen (hand) - Out
- WR Robbie Anderson (back) - Out
- LB Zaven Collins (calf) - Out
- RB James Conner (knee, shin) - Out
- CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) - Out
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) - Out
- QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - Out
- CB Marco Wilson (neck) - Out
- LB Victor Dimukeje (illness) - Questionable
- DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - Questionable
- CB Josh Jackson (hamstring) - Questionable
- LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist) - Questionable