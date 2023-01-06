Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey Cleared for #AZvsSF

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed their first rain-free day of practice for the week and followed up the favorable start to the day with some positive news on the injury front for the team's star 'wideback' Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee). After participating in a full week of practice, Samuel was cleared to play in Sunday's regular season finale versus the Arizona Cardinals, falling off the injury report for the first time since Week 14.

The 49ers do-it-all receiver has been sidelined for the past three games with ankle and knee injuries he sustained in the team's matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per the head coach Kyle Shanahan, running backs Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee) and Elijah Mitchell (knee) will be joining Samuel in the offensive backfield for the regular season finale.

"They'll be up (Samuel, McCaffrey and Mitchell). They'll be playing," Shanahan said.

McCaffrey, who has been working through an ankle sprain and ongoing knee irritation, did not receive an injury designation on Friday and was seen catching passes during the portion of practice open to media on Friday.

As for Mitchell, Shanahan confirmed the sophomore back would be activated from the Injured Reserve list ahead of Sunday's matchup with Arizona. He is expected to see game action after battling through his second MCL sprain of the season. Mitchell was the 49ers 2021 leading rusher (963 yards), however, injuries in 2022 have cost him a total of 12 games this season.