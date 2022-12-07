Live Blog: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 14)

Dec 07, 2022 at 03:22 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 14 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Related Links

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, December 11, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 25
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 18-7
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Buccaneers: 49ers lead the series 12-3

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Head Coach: Todd Bowles

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Week 13 Game Images

Best of: 49ers Victory Over the Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium

View the best photos from the 49ers Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
2 / 41

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy
3 / 41

OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
7 / 41

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 41

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
9 / 41

OL Aaron Banks

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams
11 / 41

OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
12 / 41

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner
13 / 41

DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 41

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
15 / 41

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, OL Mike McGlinchey
16 / 41

TE George Kittle, OL Mike McGlinchey

Austin Ginn/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 41

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
18 / 41

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
22 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 41

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
26 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
27 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 41

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
29 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
30 / 41

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
32 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
34 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
35 / 41

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
36 / 41

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
37 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam, DL Arik Armstead
39 / 41

DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
40 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 41

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

VOTE

Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season is open. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite 49ers players here.

Related Content

news

Live Blog: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 13)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 13 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 12)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 10)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 10 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Week 8)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 8 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 7)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Week 6)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Week 5)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Live Blog: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Week 3)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

news

Live Blog: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 2)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's home opener at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (Week 1)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's season opener at Soldier Field.

Advertising