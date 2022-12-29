Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Week 17)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 17 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Game Information
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Sunday, January 1, 2022
- Allegiant Stadium
About the Matchup
- Total Matchups: 14
- Series Record: Series is tied 7-7
- 49ers Away Record vs. Las Vegas: Series is tied 3-3
San Francisco 49ers
Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
Las Vegas Raiders
Head coach: Josh McDaniels
Players to watch:
Offense
Defense
- DL Maxx Crosby
- LB Darien Butler
- CB Nate Hobbs
- SS Duron Harmon
Week 16 Game Images
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.