Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Week 17)

Dec 29, 2022 at 08:10 AM
Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 17 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
  • Sunday, January 1, 2022
  • Allegiant Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 14
  • Series Record: Series is tied 7-7
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Las Vegas: Series is tied 3-3

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Las Vegas Raiders

Head coach: Josh McDaniels

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Week 16 Game Images

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 16)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 16 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

