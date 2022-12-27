NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into 2023 as the No. 1 Team

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling, closing out the 2022 calendar year with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 16, and the rest of the football world has taken notice. For the first time this season, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the team have claimed the No. 1 spot in the newly released NFL power rankings. The 49ers have been sitting in the No. 2 spot for the last couple weeks, improving this time around with their eighth-straight win of the season.

San Francisco is two weeks removed from their division-clinching win in Seattle, however, this team still has plenty to play for with the No. 2 seed still up for grabs in the NFC. Despite already punching their ticket to the postseason, Shanahan and the players have been vocal about their push in the home stretch, and they demonstrated that on Saturday with another big team win against the Commanders, who have their own playoff aspirations.

On the offensive side of the ball, the 49ers rookie quarterback continued to shine, completing 15-of-22 pass attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Brock Purdy has now thrown two touchdowns in each of his four appearances for the 49ers and has delivered 100+ passer rating performances in all three of his starts. In Week 16, Purdy hit George Kittle for 27-yard and 33-yard touchdown passes, and Ray-Ray McCloud III and Christian McCaffrey each added rushing scores to help get the 49ers to 37 points on the day. Defensively, Nick Bosa had 2.0 sacks (plus a takedown of Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in a two-point conversion attempt), four quarterback hits and seven total tackles. The team also produced two takeaways with an interception from Jimmie Ward and a forced fumble resulting from one of Bosa's sacks and recovered by Jordan Willis.