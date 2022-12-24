Charvarius Ward Active, Drake Jackson Out for #WASvsSF; 49ers Week 16 Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers had time on their side between their division clinching 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks and their upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Washington Commanders. The nine days allowed most of their players who were week-to-week with injuries a chance to get healthy in time to rejoin their team for the home stretch of the season.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was one of those players, progressing through the "last steps" of the NFL's concussion protocol and getting cleared to play in Saturday's contest. Joining him on the 49ers active list against Washington are rookie running back Jordan Mason (hamstring), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle).

Additionally, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) is back after missing 12 games with a flare up to his knee that was surgically repaired in the offseason. Kinlaw had his 21-day practice window opened on Tuesday and participated in his first practice on Wednesday before being activated off of the team's Injured Reserve list on Friday afternoon.

"He's been extremely consistent with it, and we've been able to do it for a while here without any setbacks and we've done as much as we can," Shanahan said. "The only thing left for him to do is put pads on and go out there and play. So, there's always a risk of it (having a setback), but we're at the point, he's at the point, where it's time to find out."

Three players were ruled out of Saturday's game ahead of the weekend including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive lineman Kevin Givens and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The team will also be without rookie defensive lineman Drake Jackson who landed on the inactives list.

Here's a look at Saturday's inactives for the Commanders-49ers game: