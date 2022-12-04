Live Blog: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 13)

Dec 04, 2022 at 11:40 AM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 13 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Game Information

  • Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, December 4, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 14
  • Series Record: Dolphins lead the series 8-6
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Dolphins: Miami leads the series 4-3

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Miami Dolphins

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

49ers Week 13 My Cause My Cleats

49ers Reveal 2022 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair Mobilize Love
1 / 36

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Mobilize Love

DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
2 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

OL Aaron Banks American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
3 / 36

OL Aaron Banks

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

DL Nick Bosa More Than 4 Athletics
4 / 36

DL Nick Bosa

More Than 4 Athletics

OL Jake Brendel Living with Zachary
5 / 36

OL Jake Brendel

Living with Zachary

OL Daniel Brunskill Brave the Shave
6 / 36

OL Daniel Brunskill

Brave the Shave

OL Spencer Burford WANDA Silicon Valley
7 / 36

OL Spencer Burford

WANDA Silicon Valley

LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
8 / 36

LB Oren Burks

South County Football Alumni Association

RB Tevin Coleman Sickle Cell Disease Association of America
9 / 36

RB Tevin Coleman

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America

TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree Project Foundation
10 / 36

TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury TCP Mulligan Coalition
11 / 36

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury

TCP Mulligan Coalition

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation
12 / 36

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster

Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
13 / 36

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

DL Kevin Givens Mobilize Love
14 / 36

DL Kevin Givens

Mobilize Love

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese Judi's House
15 / 36

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese

Judi's House

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Animal Rescue Foundation
16 / 36

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Animal Rescue Foundation

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
17 / 36

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

S Talanoa Hufanga Tonga Red Cross
18 / 36

S Talanoa Hufanga

Tonga Red Cross

DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
19 / 36

DL Drake Jackson

95 Problems Foundation

FB Kyle Juszczyk Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
20 / 36

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
21 / 36

DT Javon Kinlaw

CityTeam

TE George Kittle Merging Vets & Players (MVP)
22 / 36

TE George Kittle

Merging Vets & Players (MVP)

General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation
23 / 36

General Manager John Lynch

John Lynch Foundation

RB Christian McCaffrey The Logan Project
24 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey

The Logan Project

T Mike McGlinchey Donor Network West
25 / 36

T Mike McGlinchey

Donor Network West

RB Elijah Mitchell Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death
26 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death

DB Tarvarius Moore Urban Ed Academy
27 / 36

DB Tarvarius Moore

Urban Ed Academy

LS Taybor Pepper Ele's Place
28 / 36

LS Taybor Pepper

Ele's Place

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)
29 / 36

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles

Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
30 / 36

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz

Gift of Life

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research
31 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research

LB Fred Warner American Cancer Society
32 / 36

LB Fred Warner

American Cancer Society

P Mitch Wishnowsky Project Apis m.
33 / 36

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Project Apis m.

T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
34 / 36

T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
35 / 36

TE Charlie Woerner

Hope 139

CB Samuel Womack III Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley
36 / 36

CB Samuel Womack III

Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley

VOTE

Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season is open. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite 49ers players here.

