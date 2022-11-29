NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Climb into Top Three Following Saints Shutout

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"The 49ers are an NFL superpower because they can thump you in different ways. Two Mondays ago in Mexico City, we saw what the offense can do when it's in a groove. On Sunday against the Saints, it was the defense's turn to flex its muscles in a 13-0 win. The Niners have not allowed a second-half point during their four-game winning streak, with opponents averaging a meager 10 points per game in that span. DeMeco Ryans' group will enter December as the No. 1 defense in the NFL in both yards and points allowed. The Niners have never finished a season atop both categories simultaneously in their rich history. There's something special cooking in Santa Clara."

ESPN: 7

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on his realistic expectation of the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl

"The Niners haven't shied away from this being the objective, even going so far as to tell the world they believe they can when they traded for running back Christian McCaffrey. Anything less would be considered a disappointment, with the question then becoming whether they can actually win it. Whether they can knock off a team like the Kansas City Chiefs is a different issue, but realistically, this team has everything it needs to at least be in the big game."

Fox Sports: 8

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"The defense is so good, it doesn't matter what they do on offense."

Every other team in the NFC West has lost at least two-straight games, creating some separation from the 49ers and the rest of the division. The Seattle Seahawks lost 40-34 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders and fell two spots to No. 14. The Arizona Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers but managed to keep their No. 22 spot in the rankings. And finally, the Los Angeles Rams lost 26-15 to the Kansas City Chiefs and now find themselves near the bottom of the league at No. 30.

VOTE