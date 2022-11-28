Presented by

49ers Sign CB Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad

Nov 28, 2022 at 02:50 PM

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that the team has signed CB Janoris Jenkins to the team's practice squad.

Jenkins (5-10, 190) was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round (39th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his 10-year career with the Rams (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-19), New Orleans Saints (2019-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021), he has appeared in 142 games (138 starts) and registered 575 tackles, 124 passes defensed, 27 interceptions, eight touchdowns, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks.

Jenkins has also appeared in five postseason games where he added 20 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and 0.5 sack.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 14 games (13 starts) with the Titans and recorded 54 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. He also tallied two tackles and one pass defensed in one postseason game and was later released on March 15, 2022.

A 34-year old native of Pahokee, FL, Jenkins attended the University of North Alabama (2011) after transferring from the University of Florida (2008-10). Over the course of his collegiate career, Jenkins appeared in 52 games and posted 174 tackles, 29 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks.

