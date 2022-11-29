Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

Nov 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM
MCMC-PROMO-16x9

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13. In Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium, players have the opportunity to represent their chosen organization through their personally designed cleats to raise awareness for a cause that is important to them.

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

Twenty-nine San Francisco 49ers players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative presented by Shoe Palace in support of various causes and nonprofit organizations.

In addition, 49ers coaches and staff will also take part in the league-wide campaign again this season, after participating for the first time in 2021. General manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, tight ends coach Brian Fleury, offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster, quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz, tight ends fellow Miguel Reveles, assistant head coach Patrick Hagedorn and linebackers coach Johnny Holland will all showcase their custom shoes this season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan
Head coach Kyle Shanahan

Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats Auction to help players raise funds for their chosen causes.

Here's a full list of causes that will be represented by the 49ers on Sunday:

Coaches and Staff

Players

To see more photos of the 49ers "My Cause My Cleats," visit www.49ers.com/cleats.

49ers Reveal 2022 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair Mobilize Love
1 / 34

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Mobilize Love

DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
2 / 34

DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

OL Aaron Banks American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
3 / 34

OL Aaron Banks

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

DL Nick Bosa More Than 4 Athletics
4 / 34

DL Nick Bosa

More Than 4 Athletics

OL Jake Brendel Living with Zachary
5 / 34

OL Jake Brendel

Living with Zachary

OL Daniel Brunskill Brave the Shave
6 / 34

OL Daniel Brunskill

Brave the Shave

OL Spencer Burford WANDA Silicon Valley
7 / 34

OL Spencer Burford

WANDA Silicon Valley

LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
8 / 34

LB Oren Burks

South County Football Alumni Association

RB Tevin Coleman Sickle Cell Disease Association of America
9 / 34

RB Tevin Coleman

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America

TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree Project Foundation
10 / 34

TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury TCP Mulligan Coalition
11 / 34

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury

TCP Mulligan Coalition

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation
12 / 34

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster

Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
13 / 34

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

DL Kevin Givens Mobilize Love
14 / 34

DL Kevin Givens

Mobilize Love

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese Judi's House
15 / 34

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese

Judi's House

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Animal Rescue Foundation
16 / 34

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Animal Rescue Foundation

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
17 / 34

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

S Talanoa Hufanga Tonga Red Cross
18 / 34

S Talanoa Hufanga

Tonga Red Cross

DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
19 / 34

DL Drake Jackson

95 Problems Foundation

FB Kyle Juszczyk Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
20 / 34

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
21 / 34

DT Javon Kinlaw

CityTeam

TE George Kittle Merging Vets & Players (MVP)
22 / 34

TE George Kittle

Merging Vets & Players (MVP)

General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation
23 / 34

General Manager John Lynch

John Lynch Foundation

T Mike McGlinchey Donor Network West
24 / 34

T Mike McGlinchey

Donor Network West

RB Elijah Mitchell Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death
25 / 34

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death

DB Tarvarius Moore Urban Ed Academy
26 / 34

DB Tarvarius Moore

Urban Ed Academy

LS Taybor Pepper Ele's Place
27 / 34

LS Taybor Pepper

Ele's Place

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)
28 / 34

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles

Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research
29 / 34

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research

LB Fred Warner American Cancer Society
30 / 34

LB Fred Warner

American Cancer Society

P Mitch Wishnowsky Project Apis m.
31 / 34

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Project Apis m.

T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
32 / 34

T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
33 / 34

TE Charlie Woerner

Hope 139

CB Samuel Womack III Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley
34 / 34

CB Samuel Womack III

Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley

---

