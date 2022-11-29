Off the Field: 49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13. In Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium, players have the opportunity to represent their chosen organization through their personally designed cleats to raise awareness for a cause that is important to them.
Twenty-nine San Francisco 49ers players will participate in this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative presented by Shoe Palace in support of various causes and nonprofit organizations.
In addition, 49ers coaches and staff will also take part in the league-wide campaign again this season, after participating for the first time in 2021. General manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, tight ends coach Brian Fleury, offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster, quarterbacks coach Brian Griese, offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz, tight ends fellow Miguel Reveles, assistant head coach Patrick Hagedorn and linebackers coach Johnny Holland will all showcase their custom shoes this season.
Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats Auction to help players raise funds for their chosen causes.
Here's a full list of causes that will be represented by the 49ers on Sunday:
Coaches and Staff
- General manager John Lynch – John Lynch Foundation
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan – Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research
- Tight ends coach Brian Fleury – TCP Mulligan Coalition
- Offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster – Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation
- Quarterbacks coach Brian Griese – Judi's House
- Offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz – Gift of Life
- Tight ends fellow Miguel Reveles – Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)
- Assistant head coach Patrick Hagedorn – Animal Rescue Foundation
- Linebackers coach Johnny Holland – Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
Players
- Brandon Aiyuk – Boys & Girls Club of America
- Azeez Al-Shaair – Mobilize Love
- Arik Armstead – Armstead Academic Project
- Aaron Banks – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Nick Bosa – More Than 4 Athletics
- Jake Brendel – Living with Zachary
- Daniel Brunskill – Brave the Shave
- Spencer Burford – WANDA
- Oren Burks – South County Football Alumni Association
- Tevin Coleman – Sickle Cell Disease Association of America
- Ross Dwelley – Autism Tree Project Foundation
- Jimmy Garoppolo – Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
- Kevin Givens – Mobilize Love
- Talanoa Hufanga – Tonga Red Cross
- Drake Jackson – 95 Problems Foundation
- Kyle Juszczyk – Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
- Dontae Johnson – Lucille Packard Children's Hospital
- Javon Kinlaw – CityTeam
- George Kittle – Merging Vets & Players (MVP)
- Christian McCaffrey – Christian McCaffrey Foundation
- Mike McGlinchey – Donor Network West
- Elijah Mitchell – Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death
- Tarvarius Moore – Urban Ed Academy
- Taybor Pepper – Ele's Place
- Fred Warner – American Cancer Society
- Trent Williams – Sarcoma Foundation of America
- Mitch Wishnowsky – Project Apis m.
- Charlie Woerner – Hope 139
- Samuel Womack III – Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley
---
