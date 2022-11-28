49ers Win Four-Straight Games; Stats and Facts from #NOvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers are now 50-27-2 all-time against the Saints, including a 24-12-2 record at home.
- San Francisco improves to 2-1 against the NFC South this season and 6-5 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers have won four-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
- The team is now 4-1 at Levi's® Stadium in 2022.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 26-of-37 passing attempts for 222 yards and one touchdown for a passer rating of 94.7.
- Garoppolo has not thrown an interception in four-consecutive games as a starter, marking the longest such streak of his career.
- Wide receiver Jauan Jennings hauled in six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown on the day. The five-yard touchdown reception marked his first touchdown of the season and the sixth of his career.
- Running back Jordan Mason registered career highs in rushing attempts (five) and rushing yards (25), including a career-long nine-yard carry.
Defensive Highlights
- San Francisco held the Saints to zero points on the day, marking the team's first shutout since 2019.
- The 49ers have held their opponents to zero points in the second half in four-consecutive games, marking the first time since at least 1970 that the team accomplished the feat.
- The 49ers defense has held its opponents scoreless for an entire half an NFL-high six times in 2022.
- The 49ers have also prevented its opponents from scoring a touchdown for an entire half 11 times, which the most in the NFL in 2022.
- The 49ers defense held the Saints to 63 rushing yards on the day. San Francisco has now kept their opponent under 100 rushing yards in eight of the team's 11 games, tied for the most in the NFL this season (Tennessee Titans, eight games).
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa recorded three tackles and brought down Saints quarterback Andy Dalton for a seven-yard sack. The sack gives Bosa 11.5 on the season and 36.0 in his career.
- Bosa has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in nine of his first 10 games this season, becoming the fifth player since 2000 to do so.
- Linebacker Fred Warner forced a Saints running back Alvin Kamara fumble, marking the seventh forced fumble of his career and first since 1/2/22 vs. the Houston Texans. Warner finished with seven tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble.
- Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam recovered Kamara's fumble, marking the fifth fumble recovery of his career and first since 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam finished with two tackles and one fumble recovery.
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga also forced a Kamara fumble, marking the first forced fumble of his career. Hufanga finished with a team-high nine tackles and one forced fumble.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw recovered Kamara's fumble, marking the first of his career. Greenlaw finished with five tackles, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Robbie Gould connected on 24-yard and 46-yard field goals and one PAT.
- With two field goals made, Gould (436) matched kicker Jason Elam and kicker Sebastian Janikowski for the ninth-most field goals made in NFL history.
- With seven points, Gould (647) passed wide receiver and kicker Gordy Soltau (644) as the fifth all-time scoring leader in franchise history.
Most Field Goals Made in NFL History
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Years Active
|1.
|K Adam Vinatieri
|599
|1996-2019
|2.
|K Morten Andersen
|565
|1982-2007
|3.
|K Gary Anderson
|538
|1982-2004
|4.
|K Jason Hanson
|495
|1992-2012
|5.
|K John Carney
|478
|1988-2010
|6.
|K Matt Stover
|471
|1991-2009
|7.
|K John Kasay
|461
|1991-2011
|8.
|K Phil Dawson
|441
|1999-2018
|9 (tied).
|K Robbie Gould
|436
|2005-present
|9 (tied).
|K Jason Elam
|436
|1993-2009
|9 (tied).
|K Sebastian Janikowski
|436
|2000-2018
---
VISIT LEVI'S® STADIUM
With only four regular season home games left, all 49ers single game ticket fees* are on us. It's time to gather your friends and family for the final stretch of the 2022 season as the 49ers look to position themselves among the elite in the NFC. Don't miss matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium!
Skip the fees when you purchase tickets starting November 27 through Tuesday, November 29 at 11:59PM PT! Get your tickets now.
VOTE
Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season is open. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite 49ers players here.