What the 49ers and Saints Had to Say Following #NOvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 in the Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the performance of the 49ers defense:
"They were unbelievable today. I thought they had a chance to do well but they surpassed that... They were great getting those two turnovers, big time day for them."
Shanahan on the performance of the 49ers offense:
"It was a grind, man. I give credit to their defense. We had an idea coming in that it would be like that... It was great that our guys just kept coming back out, grinded it out and we were able to finish with the ball in our hands."
Shanahan on Jauan Jennings' first touchdown of the season:
"Jauan is clutch for us. He kept us out on the field a couple of times and got us those points."
Shanahan on defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and his coaching of San Francisco's defense:
"I'm as impressed with DeMeco as I always am. I was this impressed last year and nothing has changed."
Linebacker Fred Warner on shutting out the Saints offense:
"It feels great. That's our goal every week, to shut them out. It's easier said than done. This one was really special because of the way we had to get it. It's not like they were just behind the 50-yard line all game, they were right there sniffing the goal line multiple times. For guys to stand up – time kind of slows down in those moments and you look at your teammates in the eyes and say we've got to pull this off. These are the ones you remember forever."
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the defense's mindset going into the Week 12 matchup:
"We're telling each other, 'Not us. They're not scoring on us.' That's our mindset. All 11 guys on that field, we're going to play together as one. That's what it takes for us to keep stopping them down in the red zone."
Greenlaw on what he was thinking during his fumble recovery play:
"I looked in the air, saw the ball 30 feet in the air and thought, 'Oh snap, I'm trying to get the ball...' It was like Christmas. It was right there so I had to grab it."
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings on converting on third downs:
"I like the term 'Third and Jauan...' That's one of my strengths, I beat man-to-man."
Jennings on capitalizing on every opportunity:
"When those opportunities come my way, I just want to make them. I don't care if it's third down, first down, second down, fourth down, whether it wasn't win the game, I just wan't to make every opportunity that comes my way."
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on his mindset after the roughing the passer penalty he endured:
"I was staying in the game. I knew what type of game it was, that's what it was all day. That wasn't the only hit that was questionable like that, throughout the whole game it was like that. That's football. It was a gritty game – I'm proud of the guys today. How they fought through all the adversity that was thrown at us, all types of adversity, and we just kept going. That was a good win for us."
Garoppolo on the 49ers offensive weapons:
"When you've got playmakers like we've got, it's very enticing to throw the ball... It's a lot of fun. We're on a good streak right now, we've just got to keep that thing going."
Garoppolo on the 49ers defense shutting out New Orleans:
"To hold a team to a goose-egg in the NFL, that ain't easy. Especially in the couple of short fields that they had. But we've got a hall of a defense and I love playing with those guys. They're some dogs out there."
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the defensive performance being a group effort:
"I liked how the defense just kept taking it one play at a time. Everybody was making plays so it was a really good group effort."
Saints Quotes
Saints head coach Dennis Allen on playing against the 49ers:
"I thought we competed against a good team. But at the end of the day, we didn't make any plays and there were plays out there to be made. We've got to give them credit. Obviously, they've got a really good football team – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. There were some opportunities out there for us but we didn't take advantage of them."
Allen on turning the ball over to the 49ers:
"If you turn the football over, you're not going to beat a good team."
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton on what he took away from the Week 12 game:
"That's what it came down to, we weren't able to finish. We had opportunities to make plays today and we did not capitalize on it. That affected the whole outcome of the game."
Dalton on the 49ers taking over Saints turnovers:
"You can't do that (turnover the ball) against a good team like this and a good defense. It's just another opportunity that was missed."