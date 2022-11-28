What the 49ers and Saints Had to Say Following #NOvsSF

Linebacker Fred Warner on shutting out the Saints offense:

"It feels great. That's our goal every week, to shut them out. It's easier said than done. This one was really special because of the way we had to get it. It's not like they were just behind the 50-yard line all game, they were right there sniffing the goal line multiple times. For guys to stand up – time kind of slows down in those moments and you look at your teammates in the eyes and say we've got to pull this off. These are the ones you remember forever."

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the defense's mindset going into the Week 12 matchup:

"We're telling each other, 'Not us. They're not scoring on us.' That's our mindset. All 11 guys on that field, we're going to play together as one. That's what it takes for us to keep stopping them down in the red zone."

Greenlaw on what he was thinking during his fumble recovery play:

"I looked in the air, saw the ball 30 feet in the air and thought, 'Oh snap, I'm trying to get the ball...' It was like Christmas. It was right there so I had to grab it."

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings on converting on third downs:

"I like the term 'Third and Jauan...' That's one of my strengths, I beat man-to-man."

Jennings on capitalizing on every opportunity:

"When those opportunities come my way, I just want to make them. I don't care if it's third down, first down, second down, fourth down, whether it wasn't win the game, I just wan't to make every opportunity that comes my way."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on his mindset after the roughing the passer penalty he endured:

"I was staying in the game. I knew what type of game it was, that's what it was all day. That wasn't the only hit that was questionable like that, throughout the whole game it was like that. That's football. It was a gritty game – I'm proud of the guys today. How they fought through all the adversity that was thrown at us, all types of adversity, and we just kept going. That was a good win for us."

Garoppolo on the 49ers offensive weapons:

"When you've got playmakers like we've got, it's very enticing to throw the ball... It's a lot of fun. We're on a good streak right now, we've just got to keep that thing going."

Garoppolo on the 49ers defense shutting out New Orleans:

"To hold a team to a goose-egg in the NFL, that ain't easy. Especially in the couple of short fields that they had. But we've got a hall of a defense and I love playing with those guys. They're some dogs out there."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the defensive performance being a group effort: