What the 49ers and Saints Had to Say Following #NOvsSF

Nov 27, 2022 at 06:25 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers shut out the New Orleans Saints 13-0 in the Week 12 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the performance of the 49ers defense:

"They were unbelievable today. I thought they had a chance to do well but they surpassed that... They were great getting those two turnovers, big time day for them."

Shanahan on the performance of the 49ers offense:

"It was a grind, man. I give credit to their defense. We had an idea coming in that it would be like that... It was great that our guys just kept coming back out, grinded it out and we were able to finish with the ball in our hands."

Shanahan on Jauan Jennings' first touchdown of the season:

"Jauan is clutch for us. He kept us out on the field a couple of times and got us those points."

Shanahan on defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and his coaching of San Francisco's defense:

"I'm as impressed with DeMeco as I always am. I was this impressed last year and nothing has changed."

Related Links

Linebacker Fred Warner on shutting out the Saints offense:

"It feels great. That's our goal every week, to shut them out. It's easier said than done. This one was really special because of the way we had to get it. It's not like they were just behind the 50-yard line all game, they were right there sniffing the goal line multiple times. For guys to stand up – time kind of slows down in those moments and you look at your teammates in the eyes and say we've got to pull this off. These are the ones you remember forever."

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the defense's mindset going into the Week 12 matchup:

"We're telling each other, 'Not us. They're not scoring on us.' That's our mindset. All 11 guys on that field, we're going to play together as one. That's what it takes for us to keep stopping them down in the red zone."

Greenlaw on what he was thinking during his fumble recovery play:

"I looked in the air, saw the ball 30 feet in the air and thought, 'Oh snap, I'm trying to get the ball...' It was like Christmas. It was right there so I had to grab it."

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings on converting on third downs:

"I like the term 'Third and Jauan...' That's one of my strengths, I beat man-to-man."

Jennings on capitalizing on every opportunity:

"When those opportunities come my way, I just want to make them. I don't care if it's third down, first down, second down, fourth down, whether it wasn't win the game, I just wan't to make every opportunity that comes my way."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on his mindset after the roughing the passer penalty he endured:

"I was staying in the game. I knew what type of game it was, that's what it was all day. That wasn't the only hit that was questionable like that, throughout the whole game it was like that. That's football. It was a gritty game – I'm proud of the guys today. How they fought through all the adversity that was thrown at us, all types of adversity, and we just kept going. That was a good win for us."

Garoppolo on the 49ers offensive weapons:

"When you've got playmakers like we've got, it's very enticing to throw the ball... It's a lot of fun. We're on a good streak right now, we've just got to keep that thing going."

Garoppolo on the 49ers defense shutting out New Orleans:

"To hold a team to a goose-egg in the NFL, that ain't easy. Especially in the couple of short fields that they had. But we've got a hall of a defense and I love playing with those guys. They're some dogs out there."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the defensive performance being a group effort:

"I liked how the defense just kept taking it one play at a time. Everybody was making plays so it was a really good group effort."

Saints Quotes

Saints head coach Dennis Allen on playing against the 49ers:

"I thought we competed against a good team. But at the end of the day, we didn't make any plays and there were plays out there to be made. We've got to give them credit. Obviously, they've got a really good football team – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. There were some opportunities out there for us but we didn't take advantage of them."

Allen on turning the ball over to the 49ers:

"If you turn the football over, you're not going to beat a good team."

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton on what he took away from the Week 12 game:

"That's what it came down to, we weren't able to finish. We had opportunities to make plays today and we did not capitalize on it. That affected the whole outcome of the game."

Dalton on the 49ers taking over Saints turnovers:

"You can't do that (turnover the ball) against a good team like this and a good defense. It's just another opportunity that was missed."

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following #SFvsAZ

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Kliff Kingsbury and Colt McCoy had to say following the Week 11 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Cardinals are Saying Ahead of the Week 11 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, George Kittle, Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray and other members of each team had to say ahead of "Monday Night Football."

news

What Lynch and Hufanga Had to Say Ahead of 'MNF' in Mexico City

See what John Lynch and Talanoa Hufanga had to say about the 49ers primetime matchup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following #LACvsSF

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner, Elijah Mitchell, Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert had to say following the Week 10 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following #SFvsLAR

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford had to say following the Week 8 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead of the Week 8 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 8 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say Following #SFvsATL

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandon Aiyuk, Arthur Smith and Marcus Mariota had to say following the Week 6 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Panthers are Saying Ahead of the Week 5 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Rhule, Baker Mayfield and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 5 contest.

news

What the 49ers Had to Say Following SF's 'MNF' Victory

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Talanoa Hufanga, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa had to say following their Week 4 matchup.

news

What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead of the 'MNF' Primetime Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 4 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say Following SF's 11-10 Loss

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson had to say following "Sunday Night Football."

Advertising