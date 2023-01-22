Live Blog: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

Jan 22, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Game Information

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, January 22, 2023
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 38
  • Total Playoff Matchups: 8
  • 49ers Postseason Record vs. Cowboys: Dallas is 5-3 vs. San Francisco in playoffs, all-time

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Dallas Cowboys

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Super Wild Card Weekend Game Images

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Wild Card Round)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
4 / 44

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
7 / 44

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
8 / 44

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
9 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
10 / 44

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
13 / 44

K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
14 / 44

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
17 / 44

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
18 / 44

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
19 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Defense
21 / 44

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
22 / 44

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
26 / 44

49ers Special Teams

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Danny Gray
29 / 44

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
31 / 44

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 44

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
33 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky
34 / 44

LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
36 / 44

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
40 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
41 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
42 / 44

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
43 / 44

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
44 / 44

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
