Stats and Facts from the 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

Jan 16, 2023 at 02:05 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 23-9 at home in postseason play.
  • San Francisco improved to 1-1 against the Seattle Seahawks in the postseason.
  • The 49ers improved to 5-2 in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • The 49ers have now reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
  • San Francisco improves to 6-2 all-time in the Wild Card Round, including a 4-0 mark at home.

Offensive Highlights

  • The 49ers offense racked up 505 yards of offense, marking the third time in franchise history that the team registered 500-or-more yards in a playoff game.
  • Quarterback Brock Purdy became the seventh rookie quarterback since 1970 to win a postseason game.
  • Purdy completed 18-of-30 attempts for 332 yards and three touchdowns to go along with four carries for 16 yards and one touchdown. Purdy became the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl Era to register three-or-more touchdown passes and one-or-more touchdown rushes in a postseason game.
  • Purdy's 332 passing yards are the second-most by a rookie in his first-career playoff game and the most since 1937.
  • Purdy became the first 49ers quarterback to register at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in the same postseason game since quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the 2014 NFC Divisional Game vs. the Carolina Panthers.
  • Purdy became the first 49ers quarterback to register at least three passing touchdowns in a postseason game since quarterback Alex Smith in the 2012 NFC Divisional Game vs. the New Orleans Saints.
  • Purdy's 332 passing yards are the third-highest in a single postseason game in franchise history.

Most Passing Yards in a Postseason Game, Franchise History

Table inside Article
RankPlayerYards
1.Joe Montana (1/22/89 vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Super Bowl XXIII)357
2.Joe Montana (1/8/84 at Washington – NFC Championship Game)347
3.Brock Purdy (1/14/23 vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFC Wild Card Game)332
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 15 carries for 119 yards, including a 68-yard carry. His 68-yard rush was the third-longest run in franchise postseason history and the longest since 1/8/89.

Longest Runs From Scrimmage in a Postseason Game, Franchise History

Table inside Article
PlayerYardsGame
RB Roger Craig80vs. Minnesota Vikings (1/8/89 – NFC Divisional Game)
RB Hugh McElhenny71vs. Detroit Lions (12/22/57 – NFL Playoffs)
RB Christian McCaffrey68vs. Seattle Seahawks (1/14/23 – NFC Wild Card Game)
  • McCaffrey also tallied two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown through the air. The dual-threat back is the fourth running back since 1970 to register two-or-more touchdown receptions through his first two postseason games.
  • McCaffrey has registered 100-or-more scrimmage yards in each of his first two postseason games, becoming the fifth running back to do so since 2013.
  • Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered six receptions for 133 yards, including a 74-yard reception, and one touchdown in addition to three carries for 32 yards on the ground. His 74-yard reception was the second longest in franchise postseason history and the longest since 2003.

Longest Receptions in a Postseason Game, Franchise History

Table inside Article
PlayerYardsGame
WR Terrell Owens76vs. New York Giants (1/5/03 – NFC Wild Card Game)
WR Deebo Samuel74vs. Seattle Seahawks (1/14/23 – NFC Wild Card Game)
TE Vernon Davis73vs. New York Giants (1/22/12 – NFC Championship Game)
  • With 133 receiving yards, Samuel registered 100-or-more receiving yards in a postseason game for the first time in his career. He is the first member of the 49ers to do so since wide receiver Anquan Boldin.
  • Between Purdy's 332 passing yards, McCaffrey's 119 rushing yards and Samuel's 133 receiving yards, it marked the first time the 49ers had a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same postseason game since Super Bowl XLVII (RB Frank Gore, WR Michael Crabtree, WR Vernon Davis, QB Colin Kaepernick).
  • Running back Elijah Mitchell registered nine carries for two yards to go along with two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown through the air. The touchdown reception marked the first of his postseason career.

Defensive Highlights

  • Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu registered three tackles as well as 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The 2.0 sacks marked a career high, while the forced fumble marked Omenihu's first in the postseason since 1/16/22 in the NFC Wild Card Game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa recovered Smith's fumble, marking the first of his postseason career.
  • Defensive lineman Arik Armstead brought down Smith for a 10-yard loss. The sack marked the sixth of his postseason career and his first since 1/22/22 in the NFC Divisional Game vs. the Green Bay Packers (2.0 sacks). His 6.0 sacks in the postseason are the sixth most in franchise history.
  • Defensive back Deommodore Lenoir registered five tackles and one interception of Smith. The interception marked the first of his postseason career.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Robbie Gould connected on 31, 33, 34 and 46-yard field goals and each of his four PATs. Gould remains a perfect 25-of-25 on field goals and 38-of-38 on PATs in his postseason career.
  • Gould's four field goals made match the most by a member of the 49ers in a single postseason game in franchise history (kicker Ray Wersching in Super Bowl XVI).
  • Gould's 25 field goals made as a member of the 49ers are the most in franchise history and ranks tied for sixth in NFL history.
  • Gould's 25 field goals made without a miss is the most in NFL history.

