What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following the Wild Card Win

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the team's mindset following the Wild Card win:

"We take this and day-by-day you don't get into all that outside noise, we just focus on what we have here. We just go out there and do our job."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the 49ers getting fired up in the first half:

"I would not piss off the dudes on offense, especially Deebo, because he'll make you pay."

Bosa on the Seahawks offense:

"They came in with a really good game plan and playing a team three times is real, it's tough. There were some different looks that kind of threw us off in the run game and (Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III) was being a little more patient than we were used to. So, we had to adjust and really just attack in the run game to knock back so he couldn't find those lanes and get those extra yards."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on continuing to improve his game:

"You want to be proud of what you put out there, and there's always things like you might have made the wrong cut here or did something wrong here and that's football. That's what makes it so fun is that constant pursuit for perfection."

McCaffrey on winning a playoff game at Levi's® Stadium:

"This is so damn fun to win a playoff game at home with the fans going crazy. It's a special feeling."

McCaffrey on what quarterback Brock Purdy is like in the huddle:

"Being with him in the huddle, he's poised and he's calm but he's extremely confident, and he's exactly what you would want in a quarterback. No moment is too big for him, and he makes corrections quickly. We saw that today, he's able to go out there and play with some juice, hit the right guys and let everybody else do their jobs."

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on his sack that forced a fumble:

"Big time play in a big time game. We're all big time players, it's just a matter of who's going to step up and thank God I've been able to step up in those big time games and help my team win."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on his emotions ahead of this week's contest:

"There was some emotion going into the game, you just feel it, in the environment with the fans and our teammates. This is win or go home. We didn't feel that for pregame and whatnot, but once the game started, I've just got to do my job. I've got to get it to guys when they're in space and go from there. But we didn't make it more than what it was."

Linebacker Fred Warner on the importance of forcing turnovers:

"Obviously, those turnovers were huge. We know that when we take the ball away, that's that's how we win games. We can take it on offense, take it away on defense, and that's when you saw us run away with the score."

Warner on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's impressive blocking to allow wide receiver Deebo Samuel score:

"Aiyuk doesn't get the accolades and probably doesn't get talked about a lot, but when I watched him block down the field for Deebo when he caught that over route and score a touchdown – receivers don't do that – that's big time. That's a huge play by him in that moment that people probably aren't talking a whole lot about. Receivers who do that and are able to ice guys off the line, people really notice. That's why I know he'll be a big time player in this league for a long time because he does all the little things required to play at a high level."

Warner on the 49ers physical style of play: