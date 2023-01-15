Deebo Samuel, Charles Omenihu Top 49ers PFF Performers in Wild Card Game

Here are San Francisco's top performers from Super Wild Card Weekend:

Top Offensive Performer: Deebo Samuel

The 49ers 'wideback' was the top offensive performer from the Seahawks-49ers showdown, earning an 89.4 overall grade for his 50 snaps in his second game back from injury. Samuel closed out Saturday with six catches for 133 yards and touchdown through the air and three carries for 32 yards on the ground. Seventy-four of No. 19's receiving yards came on his fourth quarter score. Purdy connected with Samuel on a short pass play, and he had 66 yards after the catch on his way to the end zone. His 89.4 overall grade is his highest of the year.

"49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf put on a show Saturday," PFF staff wrote in their game recap. "Each finished with at least 125 receiving yards, a touchdown and an 85.0-plus receiving grade on first review."

Flannigan-Fowles earned San Francisco's highest mark on defense, coming away with an 89.7 overall grade, however, his snap count was limited (18 total defensive snaps). The linebacker was targeted three times and allowed one catch for six yards.

Omenihu topped all defensive performers with larger snaps counts, grading out to an 89.5 mark for his 34 snaps of work. The defensive lineman had 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and three tackles. He also had a team-high five pressures. Omenihu's third quarter strip-sack was the momentum-changing play of the game, and the 49ers were able to capitalize on the turnover on the ensuing drive to take a 31-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.