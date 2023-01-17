Power Rankings: 49ers Remain the No. 1 Team Heading into the Divisional Round

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"The 49ers continue to run circles around the enemy. On Saturday, it was the Seahawks turn to face the music -- a Brock Purdy-orchestrated symphony that rolled off 25 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 41-23 win. After some misfires in the first few drives, Purdy locked in and became the first rookie QB in NFL history with four total touchdowns in a playoff game. His casual dominance can be explained in part by a Kyle Shanahan offense firing on all cylinders: According to Next Gen Stats, all three of Purdy's passing scores were thrown to receivers who had at least five yards of separation. Of Purdy's 332 passing yards, 179 went to receivers who were virtually uncovered. Purdy hit the NFL QB version of the lotto, and he's bathing in the riches."

NFL Writer Frank Schwab

"The 49ers haven't lost since Oct. 23. If you ignore Christian McCaffrey's first game with the 49ers after he was traded to San Francisco, when he got limited snaps hours after joining the team, they've won all 11 games with McCaffrey. Eight of those wins were by double digits. No team looked better in the divisional round. There's already a weird debate about Brock Purdy going on, but the truth is that he has been an efficient quarterback playing his role very well, and if the 49ers lose it probably won't be because their quarterback had a meltdown many seem to be anticipating. It's still hard to win three games and take home a Super Bowl, but no team is playing better than the 49ers."

NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks