49ers Sign DB Parker to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DB A.J. Parker to a Reserve/Future contract.
Parker (5-11, 178) originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. In two seasons with the Lions (2021-22), he appeared in 16 games (seven starts) and registered 61 tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.
A 24-year-old native of Bartlesville, OK, Parker attended Kansas State University (2016-20), where he appeared in 41 games (33 starts) and registered 144 tackles, 24 passes defensed and six interceptions.