49ers Set to Take on the Dallas Cowboys in Divisional Round

Jan 16, 2023 at 08:28 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

16x9

With the San Francisco 49ers Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the 49ers have advanced to the NFC Divisional Round. On Monday night, San Francisco's next opponent was decided, as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 and also advanced to the Divisional game. Because San Francisco is the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the 49ers will play at home at Levi's® Stadium against the Cowboys to see which team will advance to the NFC Championship Game.

"One at a time. It's all about next week," linebacker Fred Warner said in a postgame locker room speech. "All we've got to do is be us. We've got to find a way no matter what."

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture ahead of the Divisional Round:

  • (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles
  • (3) Dallas Cowboys at (2) San Francisco 49ers

Tickets are available now for the Cowboys vs. 49ers Divisional Round game at Levi's® Stadium.

