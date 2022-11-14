Live Blog: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 10)

Nov 13, 2022 at 05:20 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 10 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.

Related Links

Game Information

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, November 13, 2022
  • Levi's® Stadium

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 15
  • Series Record: Chargers lead the series 8-7
  • 49ers Home Record vs. Chargers: Series is tied 3-3

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Los Angeles Chargers

Head Coach: Brandon Staley

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

