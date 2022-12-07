Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week 

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is kicking off the month of December the same way he closed out last month - with a nod from the league for his dominant play.

On Wednesday, just one week after earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for November, the NFL announced that Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13. The accolade should come as no surprise following his performance against the Miami Dolphins in which he notched 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits.

His sack count from this past Sunday matched his sack total for the entire month of November and earned him the title of NFL sacks leader with 14.5 sacks on the year. Bosa's contributions have helped the 49ers defense hold opponents to 17-or-fewer points in five-consecutive games, the longest streak by San Francisco since the final six games of the 1992 regular season.

This is Bosa's fourth season with San Francisco after being selected second-overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He won the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the conclusion of the 2019 season and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2021).

