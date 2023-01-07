What the 49ers and Cardinals are Saying Ahead of the Week 18 Matchup

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on if there are any wrinkles in the Cardinals offense:

"There's no wrinkles at all for us. We have so much to clean up for ourselves that I'm really not even focused on the Cardinals. I'm truly focused on our guys and cleaning up what we need to clean up defensively, because it really doesn't matter who you play, if your eyes aren't right, if you aren't rushing with proper awareness, it doesn't matter who you play, you'll get embarrassed, so all of our guys understand we have to play better. It doesn't matter who we play against. We have to do our jobs better."

Ryans on not underestimating his opponents:

"You never underestimate anyone. There's no room to underestimate anyone. There's just room to go out and just play your best. It doesn't matter who you line up against, if you're doing your best, it really doesn't matter who you're going against. There is no letdown in this league. There is no week off. When you suit up, it's time to go out and play and be your absolute best and it does not matter who's across from you. If you're not your best, then you can get embarrassed each and every week, no matter what the team's record, no matter who's on the other side, that's what this league is about. You're going to each and every Sunday, each and every time you go out, you have to be at your absolute best."

Ryans on if Watt's final game will lift the Cardinals in Week 18:

"He's just such a great guy and if that lifts them, whatever they need to help them play, that's cool. But for us, again, it goes back to being about us. I'm always expecting other teams to play at their absolute best. Whatever motivates them, whatever they need to get up for the game, bring it on because we're motivated and we're ready to go each and every week."

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster on accounting for Watt: