Presented by

Juszczyk Likely Out for Week 8 vs. Rams; Samuel, Greenlaw Injury Updates

Oct 24, 2022 at 06:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

A key piece of the San Francisco 49ers offensive unit likely won't be available for their second meeting of the season with the Los Angeles Rams. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk suffered a broken finger against the Kansas City Chiefs and underwent surgery on Monday to repair it. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, he expects his six-time Pro Bowl fullback to miss some time. He expects that Juszczyk will not be available for game action until after the Bye week.

"Missing any of our guys is tough," Shanahan said. "We've got a number of tight ends on our roster. We try to cross-train at that position, so whether it's Ross Dwelley or sometimes it's George Kittle. We've got Tyler Kroft. We've got Charlie Woerner, so we use all those guys pretty similarly."

Juszczyk caught three passes for 34 yards against the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Dre Greenlaw's outlooks for Week 8 are more promising; both players are day-to-day. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury, and Greenlaw is working through a calf injury.

"He finished the game, but it was bothering him," Shanahan said. "He reported it today (Monday)."

Samuel closed out Sunday's contest with five catches for 42 yards and a single rushing attempt.

Another big question mark headed into Week 8 is the status of Jason Verrett. The veteran cornerback began the year on the PUP/Reserve list as he continued to rehab his torn ACL from the 2021 season. The team opened up his 21-day practice window on Oct. 5 following the team's Week 4 victory against the Rams.

"He looked better last week," Shanahan said. "He got more reps last week and took a step in the right direction."

The deadline for the team to make a decision on whether or not Verrett will return to game action this season is on Wednesday.

