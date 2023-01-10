Kittle, Mitchell and Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #AZvsSF

Here are San Francisco's top performers from Week 18:

Top Offensive Performers: George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell

The veteran tight end topped all offensive performers in Sunday afternoon's matchup, earning an 89.9 overall grade for his 44 snaps versus the Cardinals. No. 85 caught four passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns on his way to becoming the team's touchdown leader (11 total touchdowns for 2022). With his 29 receiving yards, Kittle (5,254) passed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (5,236) for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end through his first six seasons in NFL history.

"Tight end George Kittle continued his run of fine form, catching four of his six targets for 29 yards, two scores and one first down," PFF staff wrote in their game recap. "He was targeted on a quarter of his routes and generated a 100.0-plus passer rating for the eighth time this season."

Mitchell was a close second to Kittle in the offensive grades from the regular season finale. The sophomore running back came away with an 89.1 overall grade in his first game back from his second MCL sprain of the year. In his first time playing since Week 12, Mitchell was under a snap count, playing just 10 total snaps, but he made good use of them. He closed out the game with five carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Top Defensive Performer: Fred Warner