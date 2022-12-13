NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Reach a New High, Claim Spot in Top Three

Dec 13, 2022 at 09:30 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to reach their peak, but they are well on their way to the top, setting in at No. 2 in the latest set of NFL power rankings for Week 15.

Through injuries and adversity, this 2022 edition of the 49ers continues to find ways to win. Their latest victory was an impressive 35-7 route of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center. The win was San Francisco's sixth-straight and a historic one at that. Purdy became the first quarterback to make his first-career start against Brady and come away with a win, and DeMeco Ryans' unit became the the first No. 1 total and scoring defense to ever defeat Brady after Week 5 of the season. Another complete team win and loss by the Seattle Seahawks to the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, further solidified the 49ers as the NFC West leaders with a 9-4 record on the year.

However, there are more challenges ahead for this formidable squad. A long list of injuries came out of Sunday's contest. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered both an MCL and ankle sprain. Purdy is dealing with separate oblique and rib injuries and is considered day-to-day. Cornerback Dontae Johnson tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. Defensive lineman Kevin Givens also has an MCL sprain. Cornerback Samuel Womack III is in the concussion protocol and will not be available for Thursday night's game. And finally, defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. and cornerback Ambry Thomas both are working through ankle injuries.

The injuries coupled with the short turnaround for "Thursday Night Football" in Seattle have led to some adjustments to the normal game week schedule. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is prioritizing the health and recovery of his players before wheels up on Wednesday.

"With Thursday night games, the biggest thing for us is sleep," Shanahan said. "We won't do anything full speed. It'll be all about recovery... Tuesday, we'll let them sleep in. We'll start a little later. I think we start at 10:30, so we do some things in the stadium where we have some lights just walking through. Then we'll start a little bit later Wednesday, but we also have to travel that day, so cut a couple things out in meeting times. A lot of things with reps and it's just about resting them up, getting them the gameplan and we'll go full speed on Thursday."

Here's a look at the latest NFL power rankings from several national outlets:

Related Links

NFL.com: 2

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"Brock Purdy stepped into the starting lineup on Sunday and easily outplayed Tom Brady in a 35-7 win over the Bucs at Levi's Stadium. Purdy was a natural in Kyle Shanahan's offense, looking very similar to the hyper-efficient distributor Jimmy G had become in this attack before breaking his foot. Purdy will have to show he's more than a one-hit wonder, but his performance fuels legitimate optimism that San Francisco remains a serious title contender despite rotten injury luck at the game's most important position."

ESPN: 5

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner

"The 49ers' defense would probably be No. 1 here were it not for a poor performance against the Chiefs, but it does still lead the league in many traditional categories. The offense has been on a decided upward trajectory since acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey, as San Francisco has averaged 28.7 points per game since McCaffrey took on a full-time role in Week 8, up eight points from before he arrived. Perhaps most encouraging is a special teams unit that had some struggles early in the season but is rounding into form with returner Ray-Ray McCloud III -- who now ranks in the top eight in both kick and punt return average for the season -- leading the way."

Yahoo Sports!: 5

NFL Writer Frank Schwab

The Brock Purdy story is tremendous. It's hard to believe that a third-string rookie quarterback taken with the last pick of the draft could lead a team to a Super Bowl, but in the past two weeks the 49ers look the part of a title team. Maybe Purdy will be exposed in an adverse situation — on the road, when the 49ers fall behind, in a tense playoff game, and so forth — but maybe this is an awesome all-time story we're seeing unfold. It's certainly making the 49ers must-watch TV the rest of the way."

VOTE

Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season is open. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite 49ers players here.

Related Content

news

Williams, Mason and Greenlaw Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-4 with their 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning several players top PFF grades for Week 14.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain in the Top 10

The San Francisco 49ers further solidified their position in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings following their 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Williams, Greenlaw and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #MIAvSF

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-4 with their 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, earning several players top PFF grades for Week 13.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Climb into Top Three Following Saints Shutout

The San Francisco 49ers have cracked the top three in the latest NFL power rankings following their 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

news

Warner, Williams and Ebukam Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #NOvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers shutout the New Orleans Saint 13-0 on Sunday, earning several players top PFF grades for Week 12.

news

Williams, Kittle and Omenihu Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers put together an electric performance versus the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, earning several players top PFF grades in Week 11.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Cruise to Top Five Following Win in Mexico City

The San Francisco 49ers secured their place in the top five of the NFL power rankings with their 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football."

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain in the Top 10 Following Win Over Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers secured a spot in the top 10 of the latest NFL power rankings following their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."

news

Mitchell, Warner and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers edged past the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16, earning several players top PFF grades in Week 10.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Following Their Bye, 49ers Remain in Top 10

The San Francisco 49ers are back like they never left, sitting in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings following their Bye.

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Crack the Top Ten Following Rams Sweep

The San Francisco 49ers vaulted their way back into the top ten of the NFL power rankings following their completion of a regular season sweep of the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertising