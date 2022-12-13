49ers Win Six-Consecutive Games; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 19-7 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 13-3 mark at home.
- The 49ers have won eight of their last nine home games against the Buccaneers.
- The 49ers improved to 2-1 against the Buccaneers and 7-5 against the NFC South under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers have won six-consecutive games for the first time since 2019 (Weeks 3-9).
- San Francisco is 6-1 or better through its first seven home games for the first time since 2011.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense finished the game with 36 carries for a season-high 209 yards (5.8 average) and three touchdowns.
- San Francisco went over 200 rushing yards for the sixth time under Shanahan (2017-22), and the team is 6-0 in those contests.
49ers Games with 200-or-More Rushing Yards (2017-2022)
|Date
|Opposing Team
|Rushing Attempts
|Rushing Yards
|Result
|9/15/19
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|42
|259
|W, 41-17
|10/7/19
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|40
|275
|W, 31-3
|10/27/19
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|38
|232
|W, 51-13
|12/26/20
|at Arizona Cardinals
|30
|227
|W, 20-12
|11/28/21
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|39
|208
|W, 34-26
|12/11/22
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|36
|209
|W, 35-7
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16-of-21 attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns for a 134.0 passer rating to go along with two rushes for three yards and one touchdown in his first-career NFL start. The rushing touchdown also marked the first of his career.
- Purdy is the first rookie in the Super Bowl era with at least two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and a passer rating of 125.0-or-higher in his first-career start.
- Purdy's 134.0 passer rating is the sixth-highest by an NFL quarterback in their first-career start since at least 1970, while his 76.2 completion percentage is the eighth-highest by an NFL quarterback in their first-career start since at least 1970.
- The 49ers offensive line allowed 0 sacks and blocked for 209 rushing yards. It marks the fourth game this season that the unit has not allowed a sack, the most registered by the 49ers since 2011 (four games without a sack).
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 14 carries for 119 yards (8.5 average) and one touchdown as well as two receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown through the air. The rushing touchdown marked his fifth of the season and the 35th of his career, while the receiving touchdown was his fourth of the season and the 20th of his career.
- With 119 rushing yards, McCaffrey rushed for 100-or-more yards for the third time this season and the 13th time in his career.
- With 153 scrimmage yards, McCaffrey registered 100-or-more scrimmage yards for the 41st time since he entered the league in 2017, the most in the NFL in that time frame (2017-22). His nine games with 100-or-more scrimmage yards in 2022 is tied for the most in the NFL (running back Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans).
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk hauled in two receptions for 57 yards and a 32-yard touchdown reception. The receiving touchdown marked his seventh of the season, a single-season career-high, and the 17th of his career.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel registered four receptions for 43 yards to go along with four carries for 21 yards and one touchdown.
- With three rushing touchdowns in 2022, Samuel has rushed for three-or-more touchdowns in three out of his four seasons in the NFL. Samuel is one of three wide receivers in NFL history to rush for three-or-more touchdowns in three different seasons and the first to do so since 1966.
- Tight end George Kittle registered four receptions for 28 yards, which gave him 500 receiving yards on the season. Kittle became the fifth tight end in NFL history to register 500-or-more receiving yards in each of his first six seasons.
Most Consecutive Seasons with 500-or-More Receiving Yards by a Tight End, NFL History
|Rank
|Player
|Seasons
|1.
|Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
|11 (2010-18)
|2.
|Ozzie Newsome, Cleveland Browns
|8 (1978-85)
|3.
|Keith Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles/Miami Dolphins
|7 (1988-94)
|4 (tied).
|George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
|6 (2017-22)
|4 (tied).
|Jeremy Shockey, New York Giants
|6 (2002-07)
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense held the Buccaneers to zero points in the first half, marking an NFL-high fourth time this season that the unit held its opponent to zero points in the first half. With holding opponents for four scoreless first halves in 2022, it matches the most first halves in a single season by the team since at least 1970 (2011 – four first halves and 2012 – four first halves).
- The 49ers defense has held its opponents scoreless for an entire half eight times in 2022, an NFL high and the most by the franchise in a single season since at least 1970.
- The 49ers have now held their opponent to 17-or-fewer points in six-consecutive games, the longest streak by the team allowing 17-or-fewer points in the same season since doing so in the team's final six games of the 1992 regular season.
- The 49ers defense has registered two-or-more interceptions in back-to-back games for the first time since 2015.
- San Francisco's five interceptions in the team's last two games are the most registered by San Francisco since Weeks 6-7 in 2020.
- Since Week 10, the 49ers have forced a league-high 12 takeaways.
- Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. registered four tackles and one interception of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for a 36-yard return. The interception marked his second of the season and the 29th of his career.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw also recorded his first pick of the season with his interception of Brady. Greenlaw finished with a career-high 15 tackles, one pass defended and one interception.
- Defensive back Jimmie Ward finished with eight tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble. The forced fumble marked the third of his career and first since 2020.
- Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair registered one tackle and one fumble recovery. The fumble recovery marked the third of his career and first since 2021.
