What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following #TBvsSF

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw on wide receiver Deebo Samuel leaving the game early with an injury:

"We hate to see guys go down... Especially one of our leaders like Deebo. You've just got to go with the punches and just keep fighting and that's what everybody on this team did and that's just the type of team that we've got. You get hit in the mouth and you've got to just keep fighting."

Greenlaw on the advice he gave Purdy ahead of the contest:

"I told him, 'Just play your ball, man. No matter what you do, we've got your back. We're going to fight for you. Just play your ball, go out there and have fun, just like when you were a kid. Just go out there and leave it all out.' To see him go out there and make the plays that he did and see the confidence that he's playing with as a young guy, he's only going to get better."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on his emotions after the 49ers win:

"I'm just excited that we won. Just to do what it takes to win. Defense played great, offense did their thing and to come out and win in a crucial part of the season, especially going into a Thursday night game coming up – I'm just very excited."

Purdy on competing against Brady:

"Honestly, for me, I just kept telling myself, 'This thing ain't over with that guy on the other side of the field.' I just wanted to keep putting up points on the board however many times we could knowing this dude made all these crazy comebacks in his career. I didn't want that to happen in my first game as a starter."

Purdy on the Faithful chanting his name at Levi's® Stadium:

"Today, that was wild to hear the whole stadium saying it like that. We've got some great fans out here. They love this team and they're right behind us all the way through. So very thankful for them."

Linebacker Fred Warner on how the 49ers secured a win over Tampa Bay:

"When you see that ball flying in the air, scoring touchdowns, 20 points at the half, that's big-time football. It took the entire team today, complementary football. That's how you really work a team like that."

Warner on Greenlaw's performance on the defense:

"He's playing at such a high level and he's probably not getting talked about enough. The type of ball that he's playing this year, the way that people talk about me I think they need to talk about him in the same way. I know how a high-level linebacker plays and he's doing it. For anyone out there thinking about Pro Bowl votes, he needs to be in that conversation."

Warner on his thoughts after Samuel left the Week 14 game with an injury:

"You want to play for him. It was an extra level of motivation and focus for the group. I'm hurt for him."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the 49ers defense:

"Every level is so good. If everyone is out there, it's going to be a good performance from our defense."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on what he thought of Purdy's first game as starter:

"He's an impressive guy. He's fun to be around. To play quarterback in this league you've got to be very intelligent. That's one of the biggest things I've learned playing in my sixth year now. For a rookie to come in and process this offense and do everything by the book but then add his own flare to it is very impressive."

