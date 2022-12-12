What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 14 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
Head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy's performance in his first NFL start:
"It was real impressive how he played and I thought it was real similar to the week before... I'm just happy that he was able to go out there and perform at the level a lot of us thought that he was capable of and the players felt that way, the coaches felt that way and guys played really good around him too. I was just happy for him."
Shanahan on how Purdy played against the Buccaneers defense:
"There was no real theme of the day. They mixed up a bunch of stuff and he had to go against everything so he did a good job with the variety of things he saw."
Shanahan on the defense's performance against a Tom Brady-led offense:
"I was so proud of those guys... For our guys to get turnover versus him which is as hard as any quarterback there is... He's a really tough guy to stop. To keep him out of the end zone all those times even when he was trying to take it over with the two-minute type offense, besides the one that we did give up, that was very impressive."
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw on wide receiver Deebo Samuel leaving the game early with an injury:
"We hate to see guys go down... Especially one of our leaders like Deebo. You've just got to go with the punches and just keep fighting and that's what everybody on this team did and that's just the type of team that we've got. You get hit in the mouth and you've got to just keep fighting."
Greenlaw on the advice he gave Purdy ahead of the contest:
"I told him, 'Just play your ball, man. No matter what you do, we've got your back. We're going to fight for you. Just play your ball, go out there and have fun, just like when you were a kid. Just go out there and leave it all out.' To see him go out there and make the plays that he did and see the confidence that he's playing with as a young guy, he's only going to get better."
Quarterback Brock Purdy on his emotions after the 49ers win:
"I'm just excited that we won. Just to do what it takes to win. Defense played great, offense did their thing and to come out and win in a crucial part of the season, especially going into a Thursday night game coming up – I'm just very excited."
Purdy on competing against Brady:
"Honestly, for me, I just kept telling myself, 'This thing ain't over with that guy on the other side of the field.' I just wanted to keep putting up points on the board however many times we could knowing this dude made all these crazy comebacks in his career. I didn't want that to happen in my first game as a starter."
Purdy on the Faithful chanting his name at Levi's® Stadium:
"Today, that was wild to hear the whole stadium saying it like that. We've got some great fans out here. They love this team and they're right behind us all the way through. So very thankful for them."
Linebacker Fred Warner on how the 49ers secured a win over Tampa Bay:
"When you see that ball flying in the air, scoring touchdowns, 20 points at the half, that's big-time football. It took the entire team today, complementary football. That's how you really work a team like that."
Warner on Greenlaw's performance on the defense:
"He's playing at such a high level and he's probably not getting talked about enough. The type of ball that he's playing this year, the way that people talk about me I think they need to talk about him in the same way. I know how a high-level linebacker plays and he's doing it. For anyone out there thinking about Pro Bowl votes, he needs to be in that conversation."
Warner on his thoughts after Samuel left the Week 14 game with an injury:
"You want to play for him. It was an extra level of motivation and focus for the group. I'm hurt for him."
Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the 49ers defense:
"Every level is so good. If everyone is out there, it's going to be a good performance from our defense."
Running back Christian McCaffrey on what he thought of Purdy's first game as starter:
"He's an impressive guy. He's fun to be around. To play quarterback in this league you've got to be very intelligent. That's one of the biggest things I've learned playing in my sixth year now. For a rookie to come in and process this offense and do everything by the book but then add his own flare to it is very impressive."
McCaffrey on rookie running back Jordan Mason:
"You watch a guy like Jordan Mason, the way he runs, it's inspiring all of us. It makes me want to be better, break tackles and keep moving forward and those explosives will come."
Buccaneers Quotes
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on competing against the 49ers in Week 14:
"Kyle (Shanahan) did a great job. He got us on two double moves and he ran the offense. Everything we knew, we had it coming, we sat up there and in short we got our asses kicked."
Bowles on what went wrong for Tampa Bay:
"We got out coached, credit to Kyle and his guys, they did a great job."
Bowles on the penalties the Buccaneers received throughout the game:
"We were playing the 49ers and we were playing the Bucs and you can't beat two teams. We were beating ourselves and credit to them, they beat us as well. They had a good scheme, but we're beating ourselves too, making it even harder."
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on playing against the 49ers:
"It's a good football team, they're good. They played well today. Brock played really well. They made a bunch of plays offensively and defensively and special teams."
Brady on Purdy and how he performed in San Francisco's offense:
"He played really well. He threw a lot of good balls, hung in there in the blitz and they did a good job. They did a really good job running it, good job throwing it, they played really well."
Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith on going up against the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense:
"They have a good defense. They have a good team. They play well together. They made all the right plays. We didn't."
