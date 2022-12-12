What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following #TBvsSF

Dec 11, 2022 at 06:49 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 14 matchup at Levi's® Stadium. Here's what the teams had to say following the contest:

Niners Liners

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Brock Purdy's performance in his first NFL start:

"It was real impressive how he played and I thought it was real similar to the week before... I'm just happy that he was able to go out there and perform at the level a lot of us thought that he was capable of and the players felt that way, the coaches felt that way and guys played really good around him too. I was just happy for him."

Shanahan on how Purdy played against the Buccaneers defense:

"There was no real theme of the day. They mixed up a bunch of stuff and he had to go against everything so he did a good job with the variety of things he saw."

Shanahan on the defense's performance against a Tom Brady-led offense:

"I was so proud of those guys... For our guys to get turnover versus him which is as hard as any quarterback there is... He's a really tough guy to stop. To keep him out of the end zone all those times even when he was trying to take it over with the two-minute type offense, besides the one that we did give up, that was very impressive."

Related Links

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw on wide receiver Deebo Samuel leaving the game early with an injury:

"We hate to see guys go down... Especially one of our leaders like Deebo. You've just got to go with the punches and just keep fighting and that's what everybody on this team did and that's just the type of team that we've got. You get hit in the mouth and you've got to just keep fighting."

Greenlaw on the advice he gave Purdy ahead of the contest:

"I told him, 'Just play your ball, man. No matter what you do, we've got your back. We're going to fight for you. Just play your ball, go out there and have fun, just like when you were a kid. Just go out there and leave it all out.' To see him go out there and make the plays that he did and see the confidence that he's playing with as a young guy, he's only going to get better."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on his emotions after the 49ers win:

"I'm just excited that we won. Just to do what it takes to win. Defense played great, offense did their thing and to come out and win in a crucial part of the season, especially going into a Thursday night game coming up – I'm just very excited."

Purdy on competing against Brady:

"Honestly, for me, I just kept telling myself, 'This thing ain't over with that guy on the other side of the field.' I just wanted to keep putting up points on the board however many times we could knowing this dude made all these crazy comebacks in his career. I didn't want that to happen in my first game as a starter."

Purdy on the Faithful chanting his name at Levi's® Stadium:

"Today, that was wild to hear the whole stadium saying it like that. We've got some great fans out here. They love this team and they're right behind us all the way through. So very thankful for them."

Linebacker Fred Warner on how the 49ers secured a win over Tampa Bay:

"When you see that ball flying in the air, scoring touchdowns, 20 points at the half, that's big-time football. It took the entire team today, complementary football. That's how you really work a team like that."

Warner on Greenlaw's performance on the defense:

"He's playing at such a high level and he's probably not getting talked about enough. The type of ball that he's playing this year, the way that people talk about me I think they need to talk about him in the same way. I know how a high-level linebacker plays and he's doing it. For anyone out there thinking about Pro Bowl votes, he needs to be in that conversation."

Warner on his thoughts after Samuel left the Week 14 game with an injury:

"You want to play for him. It was an extra level of motivation and focus for the group. I'm hurt for him."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on the 49ers defense:

"Every level is so good. If everyone is out there, it's going to be a good performance from our defense."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on what he thought of Purdy's first game as starter:

"He's an impressive guy. He's fun to be around. To play quarterback in this league you've got to be very intelligent. That's one of the biggest things I've learned playing in my sixth year now. For a rookie to come in and process this offense and do everything by the book but then add his own flare to it is very impressive."

McCaffrey on rookie running back Jordan Mason:

"You watch a guy like Jordan Mason, the way he runs, it's inspiring all of us. It makes me want to be better, break tackles and keep moving forward and those explosives will come."

Buccaneers Quotes

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on competing against the 49ers in Week 14:

"Kyle (Shanahan) did a great job. He got us on two double moves and he ran the offense. Everything we knew, we had it coming, we sat up there and in short we got our asses kicked."

Bowles on what went wrong for Tampa Bay:

"We got out coached, credit to Kyle and his guys, they did a great job."

Bowles on the penalties the Buccaneers received throughout the game:

"We were playing the 49ers and we were playing the Bucs and you can't beat two teams. We were beating ourselves and credit to them, they beat us as well. They had a good scheme, but we're beating ourselves too, making it even harder."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on playing against the 49ers:

"It's a good football team, they're good. They played well today. Brock played really well. They made a bunch of plays offensively and defensively and special teams."

Brady on Purdy and how he performed in San Francisco's offense:

"He played really well. He threw a lot of good balls, hung in there in the blitz and they did a good job. They did a really good job running it, good job throwing it, they played really well."

Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith on going up against the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense:

"They have a good defense. They have a good team. They play well together. They made all the right plays. We didn't."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Offense
2 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
4 / 47

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 47

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
9 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 47

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
13 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
14 / 47

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Arik Armstead
16 / 47

DT Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Offense
17 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
24 / 47

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
27 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
28 / 47

OL Aaron Banks

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
31 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
32 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
33 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
34 / 47

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
35 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
37 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
39 / 47

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
40 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
41 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
42 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum, CB Ambry Thomas
43 / 47

S George Odum, CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
44 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
45 / 47

CB Dontae Johnson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner
46 / 47

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
47 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Buccaneers are Saying Ahead of the Week 14 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, Todd Bowles, Tom Brady and other members of each team had to say ahead of the contest.

news

What the 49ers and Dolphins Had to Say Following #MIAvsSF

See what Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Mostert had to say following the Week 13 contest.

news

Teammates React to Jimmy Garoppolo's Season-Ending Injury

Following Jimmy Garoppolo's injury against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers locker room showed their support for the quarterback.

news

What the 49ers and Dolphins are Saying Ahead of the Week 13 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, George Kittle, Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and other members of each team had to say ahead of the contest.

news

What the 49ers and Saints Had to Say Following #NOvsSF

See what Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jauan Jennings, Nick Bosa, Dennis Allen and Andy Dalton had to say following the Week 12 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following #SFvsAZ

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Kliff Kingsbury and Colt McCoy had to say following the Week 11 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Cardinals are Saying Ahead of the Week 11 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, George Kittle, Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray and other members of each team had to say ahead of "Monday Night Football."

news

What Lynch and Hufanga Had to Say Ahead of 'MNF' in Mexico City

See what John Lynch and Talanoa Hufanga had to say about the 49ers primetime matchup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

What the 49ers and Chargers Had to Say Following #LACvsSF

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner, Elijah Mitchell, Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert had to say following the Week 10 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following #SFvsLAR

See what Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford had to say following the Week 8 contest.

news

What the 49ers and Rams are Saying Ahead of the Week 8 Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and other members of each team had to say ahead of their Week 8 contest.

Advertising