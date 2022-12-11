Stats and Facts from the First Half of #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are up 28-0 in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With quarterback Brock Purdy leading the 49ers offense, he became the first 49ers player with over two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a first half since 2008, when quarterback Shaun Hill was under center against the St. Louis Rams.
Take a look at the 49ers first half stats:
|Team Stats
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|San Francisco 49ers
|First Downs
|5
|19
|Third Down
|2-7
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|111
|290
|Offensive Plays
|27
|37
|Average Gain
|4.1
|7.8
|Net Rushing Yards
|33
|105
|Net Passing Yards
|78
|185
|Penalties (Yards)
|5 (42)
|1 (10)
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Punts (Average)
|3 (52.3)
|1 (41.0)
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Field Goals
|0-1
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|11:40
|18:20
VOTE
Pro Bowl voting for the 2022-23 season is open. Be sure to cast your votes daily for your favorite 49ers players here.