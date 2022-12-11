Presented by

Stats and Facts from the First Half of #TBvsSF

Dec 11, 2022 at 03:35 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers are up 28-0 in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With quarterback Brock Purdy leading the 49ers offense, he became the first 49ers player with over two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in a first half since 2008, when quarterback Shaun Hill was under center against the St. Louis Rams.

Take a look at the 49ers first half stats:

Table inside Article
Team StatsTampa Bay BuccaneersSan Francisco 49ers
First Downs519
Third Down2-74-5
Total Net Yards111290
Offensive Plays2737
Average Gain4.17.8
Net Rushing Yards33105
Net Passing Yards78185
Penalties (Yards)5 (42)1 (10)
Turnovers01
Punts (Average)3 (52.3)1 (41.0)
Touchdowns04
Field Goals0-10-0
Time of Possession11:4018:20

