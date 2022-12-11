Nick Bosa Active for Week 14 #TBvsSF; 49ers Inactives

The San Francisco 49ers will have NFC Defensive Player of the Week Nick Bosa back in action for the team's showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive lineman missed all three practices this week with a hamstring irritation but was ultimately cleared to play. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic about Bosa's chances to play in the 49ers Week 14 matchup, citing other players like wide receiver Deebo Samuel who have pulled off similar injury turnarounds.