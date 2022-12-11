Nick Bosa Active for Week 14 #TBvsSF; 49ers Inactives

Dec 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will have NFC Defensive Player of the Week Nick Bosa back in action for the team's showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive lineman missed all three practices this week with a hamstring irritation but was ultimately cleared to play. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic about Bosa's chances to play in the 49ers Week 14 matchup, citing other players like wide receiver Deebo Samuel who have pulled off similar injury turnarounds.

Bosa provides a crucial boost to the 49ers defensive line that is looking to contain a Tampa Bay offense headlined by seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. The defensive lineman recorded 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble in his Week 13 outing.

Three other players were ruled out Friday, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee) and defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The trio is expected to miss significant time with their respective injuries.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives for the Buccaneers-49ers game:

San Francisco 49ers

