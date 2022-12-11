Deebo Samuel Exits #TBvsSF with an Ankle Injury

The San Francisco 49ers 'wideback' Deebo Samuel suffered an ankle injury with 5:05 left in the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel got caught up in a pile up on a rushing attempt and had to be carted off the field shortly after. The play resulted in a fumble with Tampa Bay taking over on their own 43 yard line.

Samuel contributed four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown to the ground game, and through the air, he added another four catches for 43 yards prior to sustaining his injury. He was ruled out of the game in second half.