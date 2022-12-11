Deebo Samuel Exits #TBvsSF with an Ankle Injury

Dec 11, 2022 at 03:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers 'wideback' Deebo Samuel suffered an ankle injury with 5:05 left in the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel got caught up in a pile up on a rushing attempt and had to be carted off the field shortly after. The play resulted in a fumble with Tampa Bay taking over on their own 43 yard line.

Samuel contributed four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown to the ground game, and through the air, he added another four catches for 43 yards prior to sustaining his injury. He was ruled out of the game in second half.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens is working through a first half knee injury. He sustained his injury in the first quarter and is questionable to return.

